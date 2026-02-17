 Salman Khan Puts Work On Hold After Salim Khan's Hospitalisation In Mumbai Due to Blood Clot: Report
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, on Tuesday (February 17) after feeling “giddy” at home. Diagnosed with a blood clot, he was admitted to the ICU. Salman Khan has reportedly put all work on hold to be with his father. Doctors say he is stable but under close observation.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan Puts Work On Hold After Salim Khan's Hospitalisation | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, on Tuesday (February 17). While the Khan family has not shared details about his hospitalisation, journalist Vickey Lalwani claimed on Instagram that Salim felt 'giddy' at his Bandra residence and was admitted to the ICU, after he was diagnosed with a blood clot.

Salman Khan Puts Work On Hold After Salim Khan's Hospitalisation

Amid this, Salman Khan has reportedly put all his work commitments on hold to be with his father during this time, reported Bollywood Hungama.

article-image

Salim Khan Under Close Observation

A while back, in a statement shared with PTI, Dr. Jalil Parker, who is treating Salim Khan, said that he was admitted to the ICU early Tuesday morning at 8:30 am. He is currently stable but remains under close observation for his clinical condition.

Parker further said, "He (Khan) was brought into the emergency by their family doctor Dr Sandeep Chopra. Emergency care was initiated in the emergency and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon(cardiologist) & Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended on him."

On Wednesday, the doctors will hold a press bulletin at 11 am with "due consent of the relatives & maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost".

After Salim Khan was hospitalised, his family members, including Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Ayaan Agnihotri, daughter Alvira, Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Nirvaan Khan and Arhaan Khan, were seen visiting him at the hospital.

Salim Khan remains one of Indian cinema’s most influential writers. As part of Salim-Javed, he penned landmark films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewaar, Don and Trishul.

