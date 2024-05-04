Pakistani Writer Umera Ahmed Takes A Dig At Heeramandi As A Scene Features Her 2004 Novel: 'Is Time Travel Real?'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has created quite a buzz ever since it released on an OTT platform. It has received rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. It has been called Bhansali's another 'masterpiece' and the director is being lauded for his vision. However, the director has goofed-up in one of the scenes and it was quickly pointed out by netizens.

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Richa Chadha and others, the show is set in Lahore in the pre-independence era. But one of the scenes of Aditi Rao Hydari features Urdu novel Pir-e-Kamil which was published in the year 2004. Yes, you read that right! In fact, the mistake was spotted by the writer of the book herself.

Pakistani writer Umera Ahmed took to her official Instagram account on Friday (May 3) to highlight the mistake. She also took a dig at Bhansali and the show.

Sharing a photo of the said scene, Ahmed wrote, "So #PireKamil was written before partition or is Time Travel real? 🙂🙂🙂Interesting."

The writer added, "For those asking the context, this is a scene from Netflix series Heeramandi jismai partition say pehlay k Lahore mai mojood aik bookstore ka scene dikhaya gaya hai and look in the left book kaunsi mojood hai us bookstore mai."

For those unversed, Pir-e-Kamil is considered a cult classic. It was released in English as well later.

Bhansali on the love he receives from Pakistan

In one of his latest interviews, the director opened up about the love he receives from the neighbouring country. He told IndieWire, "There was so much love that I received from Pakistan, people waiting for it (Heeramandi) anxiously, waiting for this to be told. It’s a piece that somehow brings us all together, when all India was one, it was undivided. These people belong to us as much as they belong to them. I think they belong to both of us and both countries are showing a lot of love for finally the show being made."

Bhansali said that those trying to created rift between both the countries are not relevant. "I still feel we’re all one, I still feel that we’re all connected in so many ways. There’s a lot of love for people on both sides, leave aside a few people would want to create issues — but those are not relevant," he added.

A few days back, Bhansali had revealed that he wanted to cast Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in Heeramandi. The eight-episode series shows a world where courtesans were once queens and reveals the untold stories of Lahore's red light district, Heera Mandi.