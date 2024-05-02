EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi Actress Aditi Rao Hydari Safeguards Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gives Befitting Reply On The Relevance Of Period Drama

Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays one of the pivotal roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest offering Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar feels her character is not one dimensional. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, actress talks about how her relationship with the filmmaker has grown over these past years, how far women’s portrayal has changed and more. Excerpts:

You worked with SLB in Padmaavat earlier. How do you see your relationship with him now?

I have always loved Sanjay sir but I love him more now since I know him. He is not only the legendary genius filmmaker but also a great human being. He is what he is, he never hides that. He is an inspiring personality. Whatever he tells me, it makes me better. He is my true teacher. I am happy that I have been a part of his vision.

How do you see Heeramandi relevant today?

The period setting looks really beautiful and that’s why people watch since it’s the world people don’t know. It is about heart and human connection. A filmmaker like Bhansali, who takes you to his world and how his characters draw you is what makes it special. The storytellers make this immersive experience for the audiences. The relevance is about what they make you feel as human beings. It is about human struggles, pain, battles, happiness, love and revolution.

How do you see the change in the women’s portrayal in the stories?

There have been filmmakers, who time and again have told wonderful stories of women. The value Sanjay sir holds for women in his personal says a lot in his films. I feel, his female characters are never one tone or unidimensional. For instance, my character Bibbojaan is vulnerable, innocent, kind hearted but there is fire in her. He has made my character look very authentic. I don’t see his female characters just as cardboard cutouts but with flesh and blood human beings.

What are your thoughts on OTT?

On OTT, there are so many narratives. There is a balanced representation of different kinds of stories. Whoever stands wherever in the society, they are hero and heroine of their lives, these OTT platforms allow people to be creative and tell those stories.