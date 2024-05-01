EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi Actor Fardeen Khan Reveals THIS About Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Fardeen Khan |

Actor Fardeen Khan, who took a sabbatical after his last film released in 2010, is back on screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actor reveals about his 14 years gap, working with SLB, and playing a Nawab. Excerpts:

How it feels to be in back in the showbiz business?

Its hard to believe but I hadn’t intended to take this long to come back. A lot has changed over these last so many years, almost half a generation has passed by me. Audiences and landscape of filmmaking has changed. However, I have an experience of 27-28 movies behind me and I carry with me. Life teaches you many lessons.

Go on…

When you come back to an industry like this, where typically its a young man’s game. I have massive fears but I am taking one day at a time. The only thing that sustains is the love for what you do in this industry. I consider myself very lucky since I have been receiving warm love from all over. I literally count my blessings.

To do a comeback with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project is a task. How did that happen?

I am eternally grateful for this. People don’t get chances like this especially after taking such a long gap. Any actor would want to work with SLB. I admire his work a lot. To be a part of his vision is a surreal feeling.

What were your roadblocks?

To be a part of a period drama is itself very challenging. Around 60 percent of the challenge was overcome by the styling. Also, to understand the basic essence of the character makes it easier. For me, I had to find the humanity in it. Mr. Bhansali has captured my part beautifully. He was there to teach and guide me. I just surrendered to his process.