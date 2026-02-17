 Aamir Khan DENIES Playing Mediator In Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Feud
Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment are reportedly at loggerheads after Singh exited Don 3, with the production house seeking Rs 40 crore in pre-production compensation. Amid reports that Aamir Khan stepped in as a mediator, the actor "flatly denied any hand in the Ranveer-Farhan Akhtar dispute," dismissing claims of his involvement.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Aamir Khan DENIES Playing Mediator In Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Feud | Photo Via Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's production house Excel Entertainment are reportedly at loggerheads following Singh's exit from Don 3, with reports claiming Excel is seeking Rs 40 crore in compensation to recover pre-production costs. With the feud intensifying, reports recently stated that actor Aamir Khan stepped in as a peacemaker to resolve the issue between Farhan and Ranveer.

Aamir Khan Not Playing Mediator In Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Feud

Amid the reports, Aamir denied playing a mediator in Ranveer and Farhan's Don 3 feud, 'flatly denying any hand in the Ranveer-Farhan Akhtar dispute,' according to Bollywood Hungama.

article-image

A few days ago, several prominent producers were spotted leaving Aamir's Mumbai residence on Thursday evening.

A report in Hindustan Times stated that among them were Karan Johar (Dharma Productions), Sajid Nadiadwala (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), Ektaa Kapoor (Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms), Excel Entertainment co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar (co-founder, Tiger Baby Films), and Punit Goenka (MD and CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises).

A source close to the parties revealed that the meeting was held to resolve an ongoing issue between a major star and Excel Entertainment. Given the recent headlines about the alleged rift between Ranveer and Farhan's production house, it appears that the gathering at Aamir’s residence may have been an attempt to settle the dispute.

Amid the feud, Farhan also unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram, the two also shared a close bond, they even starred together in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

In August 2023, Farhan released a video announcing that Ranveer would play the new Don in the third instalment of his franchise. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan had portrayed the role in earlier.

Kiara Advani was initially announced as the female lead, but later reports stated she quit the film, and Kriti Sanon was brought on board.

