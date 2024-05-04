Heeramandi Blunder: Eagle-Eyed Netizens Point Out COVID-19 & Other Modern Day Stories In Newspaper; See Photos

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which released on an OTT platform on May 1, has created quite a buzz on the internet. It has received mixed reviews from the audience and film critics. However, several social media users have highlighted mistakes in a couple of scenes.

The eight-episode series is set in Lahore in pre-independence era and revolves around the lives of courtesans who ruled the region and were once queens.

In one of the scenes, Sonakshi Sinha's character Fareedan is seen reading an Urdu newspaper. However, a former journalist pointed out that the stories are about contemporary events like the Warangal Municipal Elections and a Youth Congress mask distribution scheme. One of the stories was also about COVID-19.

Besides these blunders, the newspaper's masthead, Tez Hawa, appeared in reverse, different from historical printing methods.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic web series Heera Mandi on Netflix is set against the Indian independence/British Raj in Lahore of the 1920s-1940s. Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) is supposedly reading an Urdu newspaper (EP5). Headlines say, “Warangal Municipal Elections: TRS Distributes… pic.twitter.com/EI44Z61rkt — Pervaiz Alam (@pervaizalam) May 3, 2024

A section of social media users has also slammed the director for not showing the real Heera Mandi and for distorting history. A Lahore-based doctor has shared a lengthy thread on X to highlight how the Heeramandi locality is opposite of what Bhansali has shown in the series. She claimed that the series shows huge courtyards, however, she said there's not a single building which is this huge.

The user also criticised the costumes worn by the actors. "Bhansali’s search should’ve definitely gone beyond Bridal Couture walks. The courtesan never had the financial security to even remotely afford these jewels. What are these blouses? Saris? Ghagras? Lehngas? Some Punjabi dress maybe? Na, let’s go Sabya Sachi on them," she wrote.

Just watched Heeramandi. Found everything but heermandi in it.



I mean either you don’t set your story in 1940’s Lahore, or if you do- you don’t set it in Agra’s landscape, Delhi’s Urdu, Lakhnavi dresses and 1840’s vibe. My not-so-sorry Lahori self can’t really let it go. pic.twitter.com/1O6Iq36SV9 — Hamd Nawaz (@_SophieSchol) May 3, 2024

Heeramandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in lead roles, and it also features Farida Jalal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan and others.

The eight-episode series shows a world where courtesans were once queens and reveals the untold stories of Lahore's red light district, Heera Mandi.