Who is Sharmin Segal? Know All About Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Niece Who's Receiving Flak For Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most anticipated series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been receiving both positive and negative reviews by the audience. However, the provoking debate about the veracity of the plot, the Netflix series has also brought up the topic of nepotism.

In the series, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has casted his niece Sharmin Segal, who is facing trolls and criticism for her performance in the film. In Heeramandi, the actress portrays the role to Alamzeb, opposite Taha Shah Badussha. On social media the actress has been trolled brutally, and hence has disabled comments on her most recent post.

Talking about Sharmin, she is the daughter of Bella Bhansali Segal and Deepak Segal. In Bollywood, this is her third project after acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal, and Atithi Bhooto Bhava with Pratik Gandhi.

Earlier, Sharmin has also worked as an assistant director on Bhansali's films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi.