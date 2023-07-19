Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Niece Sharmin Segal Gets Secretly Engaged To Diamond Merchant, To Marry In Italy

Actress Sharmin Segal, who also happens to be the neice of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is all set to tie the knot with her diamond merchant fiance. The actress reportedly gto engaged secretly earlier this year, and is now ready to take the plunge by the end of this year.

Sharmin marked her Bollywood debut with the film 'Malaal' opposite Meezaan Jafri in 2019. In 2022, she starred in 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' and now, she is all set to feature in Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'.

Read Also Sharmin Segal: I look best in my night suit

Sharmin Segal to tie the knot

According to a report in Midday, Sharmin got engaged to a diamond merchant in Ahmedabad at the beginning of 2023.

The report stated that it is an arranged marriage and the families are now planning a destination wedding for the couple.

Sharmin and her fiance have reportedly decided to get married in Italy by the end of 2023. Not much is known about her fiance yet.

About Sharmin Segal

Sharmin had been working with Bhansali even before she marked her acting debut. She worked as an assistant director with the ace filmmaker in his films like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

At present, Sharmin is busy with the shoot of Bhansali's ambitious web series 'Heeramandi'. The project marks the filmmaker's OTT debut as well.

'Heeramandi' also features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Read Also Nick Jonas Pens Special Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra, Drops Unseen Pic From Celebrations

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)