Lust Stories 2 Actress Tamannaah Bhatia To Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film?

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently enjoying the best phase of her life, both personally and professionally. While on the work front, she has her hands full with back to back projects, her latest one being 'Lust Stories 2', on the personal front, she is very much in love with actor Vijay Varma, who adores the actress.

Tamannaah was recently seen in the anthology 'Lust Stories 2' opposite her real-life lover Vijay Varma, and the two sure set the screens on fire with some bold scenes and their undeniable chemistry.

She was also all over the news for breaking her "no kissing policy" on screen for the first time ever since she made her acting debut.

Tamannaah to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

While Tamannaah continues to bask in the success of 'Lust Stories 2', looks like she has more reasons to celebrate as she was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office on Monday evening.

Tamannaah kept it simple in a white kurta and bottoms set and she posed for the paparazzi for a hot minute before going inside the office to meet the ace filmmaker.

As the shutterbugs clicked Tamannaah, they shouted, "Love you ma'am!" to which the actress responded, "Love you more", and blew flying kisses at the cameras.

As soon as Tamannaah's photos from outside Bhansali's office went viral, fans wondered if a collaboration between the two was on cards.

Tamannaah and Bhansali's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is now gearing up for the release of her next, 'Jailer', with none other than superstar Rajinikanth himself. She has already set the internet on fire with the chartbuster from the film, 'Kaavaalaa'.

Bhansali, on the other hand, is all set to present his first web series 'Heeramandi' very soon. The show will shed light on the life of three generations of courtesans in Heera Mandi, a dazzling district set in the pre-Independence era.

The show is set to feature Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, among others.

Besides, he also has his ambitious film 'Baiju Bawra' in the pipeline with Ranveer Singh.