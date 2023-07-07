Kaavaalaa: Tamannaah Bhatia's Killer Dance Moves In Jailer's First Single Set The Stage On Fire (WATCH)

Kaavaalaa Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia's Killer Dance Moves In Jailer's First Single Set The Stage On Fire | YouTube

After tasting success in her two recent releases, ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix and ‘Jee Karda’ on Amazon Prime, Tamannaah Bhatia is in no mood for a break. The actress is now all set to enthral the audience with an dance number in Rajinikant’s Tamil movie ‘Jailer’.

The makers of this film released the teaser of a song titled ‘Kaavaalaa’, in which the actress is seen showing off some fiery moves with superstar Rajinikant by her side. The fact that she will share a screen space will the legendary actoirRajinikanth in this film, adds more to her fans’ excitement.

The promo of the ‘Kaavaalaa’ song went viral in no time after its release today, featuring director Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Internet is going gaga over the peppy beats of this latest Tamil track. Infact, Tamannaah’s fiery dance moves have grabbed the special attention.

FANS REACT TO THE KAAVAALAA SONG

The loyal fans of Tamanaah & Rajinikanth couldn’t keep calm after watching the promo video and showed their excitement by dropping their views in comment section.

One user called it ‘theatre material’. Another commented, “Thalaivar getting old but his swag and style never gets older🔥🔥🥵”

We agree with the praises as the catchy tunes of the song is capable enough to hook the viewers to their seats. Watch the full video here:

TAMANNAAH BHATIA’S WORK FRONT

Talking about Tamannaah’s professional front, the actress seems unstoppable as she has recently given two back-to-back hits in Hindi releases. With Kaawaalaa, she is sure to take this success to the next level.

Apart from Jailer, she has a Malayalam film ‘Bandra’, Tamil film ‘Aranamanai 4’ and Telugu project ‘Bhola Shankar’ in her kitty.