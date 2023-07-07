 Kaavaalaa: Tamannaah Bhatia's Killer Dance Moves In Jailer's First Single Set The Stage On Fire (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaavaalaa: Tamannaah Bhatia's Killer Dance Moves In Jailer's First Single Set The Stage On Fire (WATCH)

Kaavaalaa: Tamannaah Bhatia's Killer Dance Moves In Jailer's First Single Set The Stage On Fire (WATCH)

The actress seems unstoppable as she has recently given two back-to-back hits in Hindi releases. With Kaawaalaa, she is sure to take this success to the next level.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Kaavaalaa Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia's Killer Dance Moves In Jailer's First Single Set The Stage On Fire | YouTube

After tasting success in her two recent releases, ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix and ‘Jee Karda’ on Amazon Prime, Tamannaah Bhatia is in no mood for a break. The actress is now all set to enthral the audience with an dance number in Rajinikant’s Tamil movie ‘Jailer’. 

The makers of this film released the teaser of a song titled ‘Kaavaalaa’, in which the actress is seen showing off some fiery moves with superstar Rajinikant by her side. The fact that she will share a screen space will the legendary actoirRajinikanth in this film,  adds more to her fans’ excitement.

The promo of the ‘Kaavaalaa’ song went viral in no time after its release today, featuring director Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Internet is going gaga over the peppy beats of this latest Tamil track. Infact, Tamannaah’s fiery dance moves have grabbed the special attention.

FANS REACT TO THE KAAVAALAA SONG 

The loyal fans of Tamanaah & Rajinikanth couldn’t keep calm after watching the promo video and showed their excitement by dropping their views in comment section. 

One user called it ‘theatre material’. Another commented, “Thalaivar getting old but his swag and style never gets older🔥🔥🥵”

We agree with the praises as the catchy tunes of the song is capable enough to hook the viewers to their seats. Watch the full video here:

Read Also
Tamannaah Bhatia Heaps Praises On Her Co-Stars Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya: Calls Them...
article-image

TAMANNAAH BHATIA’S WORK FRONT

Talking about Tamannaah’s professional front, the actress seems unstoppable as she has recently given two back-to-back hits in Hindi releases. With Kaawaalaa, she is sure to take this success to the next level.

Apart from Jailer, she has a Malayalam film ‘Bandra’, Tamil film ‘Aranamanai 4’ and Telugu project ‘Bhola Shankar’ in her kitty.

Read Also
Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma: Stars Grace The Grand...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Shadow Detective 2, Longing For You: 10 Exciting K-dramas Releasing In July 2023

Shadow Detective 2, Longing For You: 10 Exciting K-dramas Releasing In July 2023

72 Hoorain Controversy: Ashoke Pandit Receives Police Security Amid Death Threats, Says 'I Am Not...

72 Hoorain Controversy: Ashoke Pandit Receives Police Security Amid Death Threats, Says 'I Am Not...

Deepika Padukone To Kangana Ranaut: AI Imagines Indian Actresses As Marvel Superheroes

Deepika Padukone To Kangana Ranaut: AI Imagines Indian Actresses As Marvel Superheroes

Shahid Kapoor Shares Mushy Photo With Mira Rajput On Wedding Anniversary, Calls Her 'Wife For Life'

Shahid Kapoor Shares Mushy Photo With Mira Rajput On Wedding Anniversary, Calls Her 'Wife For Life'

Sara Ali Khan Takes A Stroll At Bandstand, Enjoys Pleasant Mumbai Weather; Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan Takes A Stroll At Bandstand, Enjoys Pleasant Mumbai Weather; Watch Video