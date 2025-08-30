 Kiara Advani Praises Husband Sidharth Malhotra's Magical Performance in Param Sundari: 'You Owned Every Beat, Every Frame'
Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has once again proven she is her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra’s loudest cheerleader. The actress took to Instagram to shower love on Sidharth’s latest film, Param Sundari, which hit theatres on Friday (August 30) and received mixed reviews.

Sharing her excitement, Kiara described the film as a “feel-good rom-com” that leaves audiences with “the biggest smile.” She praised the cast and crew for creating what she called a gem of a film.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara shared a poster of the film and wrote, "@sidmalhotra Param was pure magic on screen – you owned every beat, every frame. Effortless, charming and pitch perfect. Your comic timing made it even more memorable.”

Sidharth, clearly touched by the gesture, reshared the post with love emojis on his Instagram story.

The actress also had glowing words for co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Calling her “such a cutieee,” Kiara said Janhvi’s performance was “endearing” and that she looked “absolutely stunning.” She further extended her appreciation to the crew, writing, “@santha_dop you nailed it, every frame was breathtaking, a visual treat. @tusharjalota congratulations on bringing it all together. Kudos to the entire team!”

On the box-office front, the film has started on a promising note. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Param Sundari collected Rs 7.02 crore on its opening day. The collection is expected to rise over the weekend.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. The story explores a quirky love tale between a Punjabi munda and a Kerala girl, filled with comedy, chaos, and romance. Actor Manjot Singh also plays a pivotal role in the film.

