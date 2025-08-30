 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 30 Written Update: Pari Gets Angry At Ajay As He Tries To Get Close
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 30 Written Update: Pari Gets Angry At Ajay As He Tries To Get Close

Tensions run high as both Nandini and Pari face turning points in their personal lives. Nandini shocks the family by revealing that she and Karan are considering separation due to their conflicting priorities, while Tulsi struggles to intervene. On the other hand, Pari’s secret connection with Ranvijay creates unease in her marriage with Ajay, leaving her mother-in-law suspicious of her actions

In tonight's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 tensions run high at Shantiniketan as both Nandini and Pari face turning points in their personal lives. Nandini shocks the family by revealing that she and Karan are considering separation due to their conflicting priorities, while Tulsi struggles to intervene. On the other hand, Pari’s secret connection with Ranvijay creates unease in her marriage with Ajay, leaving her mother-in-law suspicious of her actions.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 30 Written Update:

Nandini informs everyone at home that she and Karan are considering separating. She explains that their thoughts and goals are no longer aligning. Nandini wants to settle in India, but Karan is unwilling, as he wishes to continue living in the US. Tulsi then says that she will speak to Karan about it.

On a call, Tulsi tells Karan that she has found out Nandini has left the house, but Karan avoids the conversation.

Tulsi tells Pari that she should not have spoken about Nandini and Karan in front of everyone, as it is a sensitive matter.

Pari’s boyfriend, Ranvijay, arrives at Shantiniketan, leaving her frightened. Pari returns to her in-laws’ house and sends a message to Ranvijay, asking him to meet her outside the house the next morning.

Ajay tries to get close to Pari, but she gets angry with him. She accuses him of marrying her only for physical intimacy.

Pari says that right now, they are not just far from being husband and wife, but not even friends yet. Ajay tells her that until she feels comfortable, he won’t even touch her. Meanwhile, Pari’s mother-in-law senses something unusual between Pari and Ajay.

Meanwhile, Ranvijay meets Pari and tells her that he had gone to her house to meet Mihir regarding some work. Pari’s mother-in-law notices her talking to someone, but she doesn’t see Ranvijay.

