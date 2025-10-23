 Janhvi Kapoor SLAMS 'Self-Proclaimed' Doctors Claiming She Underwent Buffalo Plasty To Enhance Her Upper Lip: 'I Had Mom's Guidance'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJanhvi Kapoor SLAMS 'Self-Proclaimed' Doctors Claiming She Underwent Buffalo Plasty To Enhance Her Upper Lip: 'I Had Mom's Guidance'

Janhvi Kapoor SLAMS 'Self-Proclaimed' Doctors Claiming She Underwent Buffalo Plasty To Enhance Her Upper Lip: 'I Had Mom's Guidance'

Janhvi Kapoor addressed the rumours suggesting she underwent a "buffalo plasty" procedure to enhance her upper lip. She spoke out during her appearance on the talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. During her interaction with the hosts, Janhvi dismissed the claims as baseless. Janhvi also spoke candidly about the pressures of body image and social media on Gen Z

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor addressed the bizarre viral rumours suggesting she underwent a "buffalo plasty" procedure to enhance her upper lip. The actress spoke out during her appearance on the talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, where she appeared with filmmaker Karan Johar. During her interaction with the hosts, Janhvi dismissed the claims as baseless.

Recalling how she came across the video, Janhvi said, "I saw this video the other day, some self-proclaimed doctors said, 'Let's do a review of everything this person has done to their face.' They even mentioned something like buffalo plasty."

Read Also
Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous...
article-image

The 28-year-old actress added, "I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom. I also want to share this as a cautionary tale - if a young girl sees a video like this and decides 'Mujhe bhi ye buffalo plasty karna hai' and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever. Transparency is important."

Janhvi also spoke candidly about the pressures of body image and social media on Gen Z. "I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged to look a certain way. I don't want to perpetuate in young girls this idea of perfection. I'm a big believer in 'You do you,' do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things," she said.

FPJ Shorts
National ARISE Alliance Launched To Expand Safe, Stigma-Free Abortion Services In India
National ARISE Alliance Launched To Expand Safe, Stigma-Free Abortion Services In India
'Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav Is Gambhir's Ego': Netizens Lash Out At Team India's Playing XI After Defeat In IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
'Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav Is Gambhir's Ego': Netizens Lash Out At Team India's Playing XI After Defeat In IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
‘Will Continue As Maharashtra CM Till 2029,’ Says Devendra Fadnavis; Congress Calls It A Message To Eknath Shinde
‘Will Continue As Maharashtra CM Till 2029,’ Says Devendra Fadnavis; Congress Calls It A Message To Eknath Shinde
Supreme Court Warns Witnesses Against Misleading Criminal Trials And Orders Strict Action By Courts
Supreme Court Warns Witnesses Against Misleading Criminal Trials And Orders Strict Action By Courts

What is buffalo plasty?

For the unawares, media reports state that buffalo plasty is a cosmetic surgery procedure to enlarge the upper lip by making an incision under the nose, lifting the lip, and correcting the length of the area between the nose and mouth to create a fuller look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen on the bog screen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. The film received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kurukshetra: Part 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Animated Web Series Online?

Kurukshetra: Part 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Animated Web Series Online?

Janhvi Kapoor SLAMS 'Self-Proclaimed' Doctors Claiming She Underwent Buffalo Plasty To Enhance Her...

Janhvi Kapoor SLAMS 'Self-Proclaimed' Doctors Claiming She Underwent Buffalo Plasty To Enhance Her...

Vash Level 2 On OTT: Where To Watch This Gujarati Psychological Horror Film Online?

Vash Level 2 On OTT: Where To Watch This Gujarati Psychological Horror Film Online?

Param Sundari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jahnvi Kapoor And Siddharth Malhotra’s...

Param Sundari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jahnvi Kapoor And Siddharth Malhotra’s...

Farhan Akhtar Buys Mercedes Maybach GLS600 Worth ₹3.15 Crore On Diwali, Enjoys A Ride In Mumbai;...

Farhan Akhtar Buys Mercedes Maybach GLS600 Worth ₹3.15 Crore On Diwali, Enjoys A Ride In Mumbai;...