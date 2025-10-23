Janhvi Kapoor SLAMS 'Self-Proclaimed' Doctors Claiming She Underwent Buffalo Plasty To Enhance Her Upper Lip: 'I Had Mom's Guidance'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor addressed the bizarre viral rumours suggesting she underwent a "buffalo plasty" procedure to enhance her upper lip. The actress spoke out during her appearance on the talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, where she appeared with filmmaker Karan Johar. During her interaction with the hosts, Janhvi dismissed the claims as baseless.

Recalling how she came across the video, Janhvi said, "I saw this video the other day, some self-proclaimed doctors said, 'Let's do a review of everything this person has done to their face.' They even mentioned something like buffalo plasty."

The 28-year-old actress added, "I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom. I also want to share this as a cautionary tale - if a young girl sees a video like this and decides 'Mujhe bhi ye buffalo plasty karna hai' and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever. Transparency is important."

Janhvi also spoke candidly about the pressures of body image and social media on Gen Z. "I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged to look a certain way. I don't want to perpetuate in young girls this idea of perfection. I'm a big believer in 'You do you,' do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things," she said.

What is buffalo plasty?

For the unawares, media reports state that buffalo plasty is a cosmetic surgery procedure to enlarge the upper lip by making an incision under the nose, lifting the lip, and correcting the length of the area between the nose and mouth to create a fuller look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen on the bog screen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. The film received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.