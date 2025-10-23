 Farhan Akhtar Buys Mercedes Maybach GLS600 Worth ₹3.15 Crore On Diwali, Enjoys A Ride In Mumbai; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFarhan Akhtar Buys Mercedes Maybach GLS600 Worth ₹3.15 Crore On Diwali, Enjoys A Ride In Mumbai; Watch Video

Farhan Akhtar Buys Mercedes Maybach GLS600 Worth ₹3.15 Crore On Diwali, Enjoys A Ride In Mumbai; Watch Video

Farhan Akhtar can be seen arriving at his office in his newly purchased green Maybach GLS600. Accompanied by Shibani Dandekar, Farhan greeted paparazzi, posed for pictures, and handed over the car keys to a valet before heading inside. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is currently one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs in India, often spotted in the garages of Bollywood stars and business tycoons

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar added a luxurious new set of wheels to his collection this Diwali. He bought a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom). A video of Farhan recently surfaced online, showing him stepping out of his brand-new SUV in Mumbai's Bandra area.

In the now-viral clip, Farhan can be seen arriving at his office in his newly purchased green Maybach GLS600. Accompanied by his wife Shibani Dandekar, Farhan greeted paparazzi, posed for pictures, and handed over the car keys to a valet before heading inside.

Read Also
Samay Raina Gifts Himself Luxury Car Worth ₹1.3 Crore On Dhanteras, Shares Photos
article-image

The lavish SUV, adorned with a traditional flower garland on its front grille, was parked outside as Farhan stepped out from the rear seat while his driver occupied the front.

About Farhan Akhtar's new car

FPJ Shorts
ICSI Reopens Registration For CS December 2025 Session Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
ICSI Reopens Registration For CS December 2025 Session Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
China Eastern Airlines To Resume Direct Delhi–Shanghai Flights From November 9
China Eastern Airlines To Resume Direct Delhi–Shanghai Flights From November 9
PPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 101 Horticulture Development Officer Positions Underway; Check Details Here
PPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 101 Horticulture Development Officer Positions Underway; Check Details Here
Navi Mumbai: Four Booked for Assault and Sexual Harassment Of 18-Year-Old Girl In Sanpada
Navi Mumbai: Four Booked for Assault and Sexual Harassment Of 18-Year-Old Girl In Sanpada

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is currently one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs in India, often spotted in the garages of Bollywood stars and business tycoons.

Known for its comfort, cutting-edge technology, and opulent interiors, the Maybach GLS600 reportedly offers features such as Adaptive High Beam Assist, a 360-degree parking camera, Active Lane Keeping and Blind Spot Assist, 8 airbags, and an off-road driving mode.

While it's unclear whether Farhan chose the four- or five-seater variant, his choice of a deep green shade has caught fans' attention online. The SUV combines style, power, and indulgence.

Read Also
Pawan Singh Slammed For Sending New Car To Bhojpuri Actress Anjana Singh For A Drive After Stopping...
article-image

Other Bollywood celebs who own the same car are Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will next be seen in 120 Bahadur, a war drama inspired by the legendary Battle of Rezang La (1962). In the film, Farhan will be seen as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Slated for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025, 120 Bahadur marks Farhan's return to the big screen. It is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan under Excel Entertainment, along with Amit Chandrra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Param Sundari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jahnvi Kapoor And Siddharth Malhotra’s...

Param Sundari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jahnvi Kapoor And Siddharth Malhotra’s...

Farhan Akhtar Buys Mercedes Maybach GLS600 Worth ₹3.15 Crore On Diwali, Enjoys A Ride In Mumbai;...

Farhan Akhtar Buys Mercedes Maybach GLS600 Worth ₹3.15 Crore On Diwali, Enjoys A Ride In Mumbai;...

'We Saw Her Film Saiyaara & Realised...': Amar Kaushik Reveals Why Aneet Padda Was Cast In Shakti...

'We Saw Her Film Saiyaara & Realised...': Amar Kaushik Reveals Why Aneet Padda Was Cast In Shakti...

Karan Johar Feels Betrayed & Hurt After Protégé Ibrahim Ali Khan Calls Nadaaniyan A 'Really Bad...

Karan Johar Feels Betrayed & Hurt After Protégé Ibrahim Ali Khan Calls Nadaaniyan A 'Really Bad...

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's Family Opposes CBI's Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty; Calls...

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's Family Opposes CBI's Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty; Calls...