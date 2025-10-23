Farhan Akhtar Buys Mercedes Maybach GLS600 Worth ₹3.15 Crore On Diwali, Enjoys A Ride In Mumbai; Watch Video

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar added a luxurious new set of wheels to his collection this Diwali. He bought a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom). A video of Farhan recently surfaced online, showing him stepping out of his brand-new SUV in Mumbai's Bandra area.

In the now-viral clip, Farhan can be seen arriving at his office in his newly purchased green Maybach GLS600. Accompanied by his wife Shibani Dandekar, Farhan greeted paparazzi, posed for pictures, and handed over the car keys to a valet before heading inside.

The lavish SUV, adorned with a traditional flower garland on its front grille, was parked outside as Farhan stepped out from the rear seat while his driver occupied the front.

About Farhan Akhtar's new car

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is currently one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs in India, often spotted in the garages of Bollywood stars and business tycoons.

Known for its comfort, cutting-edge technology, and opulent interiors, the Maybach GLS600 reportedly offers features such as Adaptive High Beam Assist, a 360-degree parking camera, Active Lane Keeping and Blind Spot Assist, 8 airbags, and an off-road driving mode.

While it's unclear whether Farhan chose the four- or five-seater variant, his choice of a deep green shade has caught fans' attention online. The SUV combines style, power, and indulgence.

Read Also Pawan Singh Slammed For Sending New Car To Bhojpuri Actress Anjana Singh For A Drive After Stopping...

Other Bollywood celebs who own the same car are Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will next be seen in 120 Bahadur, a war drama inspired by the legendary Battle of Rezang La (1962). In the film, Farhan will be seen as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Slated for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025, 120 Bahadur marks Farhan's return to the big screen. It is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan under Excel Entertainment, along with Amit Chandrra.