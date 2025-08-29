Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 29 Written Update: Pari Informs Tulsi & Others About Nandini & Karan's Separation

In tonight's episode (August 29) of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, emotions run high at Shantiniketan as tensions escalate between Pari, Tulsi, and Mihir. What begins as a simple discussion about Pari's financial planning spirals into heated accusations and misunderstandings. The episode carries a dramatic and intense as it focuses on strained relationships, insecurities, and shocking revelations that leave the Virani family reeling.

Here's a written update of Friday's episode:

Noina tells Mihir that Tulsi had mentioned finding her earring in his blazer. She adds that it could have been misunderstood. But Mihir replies that Tulsi is different from everyone else.

In another scene, Vrinda and Angad are returning to Mumbai from Pune by bus, but Angad appears very uncomfortable.

Pari's mother-in-law gives her money for expenses because Pari lied to her, saying she had no money and that was why she stole her jewellery. At her mother-in-law's insistence, Pari accepts the money.

Everyone gathers at Shantiniketan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, and Noina also joins them. Gayatri praises Noina.

Nandini gets a call from someone and he leaves Ganesh aarti midway to attend the call. Pari senses something fishy.

Mihir plans to make some financial investments for Pari, but Tulsi advises that it isn't the right time. Pari overhears this and feels hurt, accusing Tulsi of being indifferent toward her. She claims Tulsi is stopping her from being a good daughter-in-law and says it’s because she isn't Tulsi's real daughter. Pari speaks rudely, and Mihir asks her to behave.

Tulsi breaks down, but Pari continues, saying Nandini is more important to Tulsi. This time, even Mihir loses his temper at Tulsi.

Nandini overhears Pari talking to Ranvijay on a call and questions her, expressing concern. However, Pari lashes out at her as well. Nandini then decides to inform Tulsi and Mihir about Pari, but before she can, Pari tells them instead that Nandini and Karan are about to separate. This revelation leaves everyone shocked.