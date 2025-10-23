Vash Level 2 On OTT: Where To Watch This Gujarati Psychological Horror Film Online?

Vash Level 2 On OTT | Photo Credit: Netflix

Vash Level 2 is a supernatural psychological horror film that is a sequel to the 2023 film Vash. The film stars Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, and Hiten Kumar in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on August 27, 2025, along with its Hindi-dubbed version, titled Vash Vivash Level 2 and received a good response from critics and audiences. It is now streaming on Netflix in Gujarati and Hindi.

About Vash Level 2

The streaming giant shared the chilling trailer of the film on X (formorly X) and captioned," Rakshas jo kahega, woh sabko karna hi padega 👀🔥Watch Vash Level 2, out now, on Netflix." The film is directed and written by Krishnadev Yagnik. Kalpesh Soni and Krunal Soni has produced the film under the banner of K S Entertainment Studios, Patel Processing Studios, Ananta Businesscorp, and Big Box Series Pvt Ltd.

Rakshas jo kahega, woh sabko karna hi padega 👀🔥

Watch Vash Level 2, out now, on Netflix.#VashLevel2OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/imN2Ie6TNW — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 23, 2025

Plot overview

Vash Level 2 carries on the tale of Atharva, who is compelled to face the dark sorcerer Pratap once more after a fresh wave of schoolgirls are inexplicably hypnotised and become aggressive. The follow-up centres on a girls' academy where the students are behaving oddly, bringing to mind Atharva's memories of his daughter Arya's ordeal years prior. He has to confront the malevolent force once more, with the terror focused in the school setting, to shatter the enchantment on the girls and rescue his daughter, who remains somewhat under the sorcerer's influence because of an unresolved obligation.

Cast and characters

Along with Janki Bodiwala as Aarya, the film also features Hitu Kanodia as Atharva, Hiten Kumar as Pratap and Rajnath (brother of Pratap), Monal Gajjar as the school principal, Vishwa Rawal as Vidya, Prem Gadhavi, Chetan Daiya, and Hency Bapat, among others.