 Kurukshetra: Part 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Animated Web Series Online?
Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Kurukshetra: Part 2 | Photo Credit: Netflix

Kurukshetra is an animated web series that is based on the Mahabharata. The series explores themes of duty, destiny, moral dilemmas, and the human cost of war, viewed through the perspectives of 18 key warriors. The series also focuses on the profound wisdom of the epic, bringing its timeless narrative to life in a visually stunning new format. The second part of Netflix's mythological epic series 'Kurukshetra' is going to be released on October 24, 2025.

About Kurukshetra: Part 2

Kurukshetra: Part 1 consists of 9 episodes, and it is created by Anu Sikka. The second part of the popular series also consists of nine episodes, and it marks the final chapter of this mythological war drama. The first part delved into themes of loyalty, justice, and inner conflict. The streaming giant shared the trailer of part 2 of Kurukshetra and wrote, "Kurukshetra ki kahaani ab bhi baaki hai ✍Watch Kurukshetra Season 1: Part 1, out now. Part 2, out October 24, only on Netflix."

Storyline

Kurukshetra will retell the Mahabharata tale by focusing on the crucial 18-day war, exploring the struggle through the perspectives of 18 key fighters facing ethical challenges. It is characterised as a contemporary and innovative interpretation of the age-old Indian story, employing a new and captivating animated style to examine the timeless concepts of duty, destiny, and choice for today's viewers, with a two-part launch planned.

Anu Sikka talks about Kurukshetra

Creator Anu Sikka shares, "The battle of Kurukshetra is unforgettable and timeless — it is a collision of duty, destiny, and moral choices. Through this animated series, we explore the 18 days of Kurukshetra with its distinct perspectives blending eternally timeless wisdom with the power of visual storytelling. We're honoured to bring this layered narrative to life on Netflix, making this epic story accessible to Indian and global audiences in a visually stunning, rich new format."

