Param Sundari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jahnvi Kapoor And Siddharth Malhotra’s Rom-Com Online

Pram Sundari OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra bring a fresh romantic comedy film, Param Sundari. A lighthearted romcom was released on the big screens on July 25, 2025, and received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for the soundtrack and cinematography. The film is now set to release on Amazon Prime Video, starting from October 24, 2025.

About Param Sundari

The romantic comedy film will be available for streaming in Hindi with subtitles. Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota. It is written by Gaurav Mishra, Aarash Vora, and Tushar Jalota. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran has done the cinematography, and Manish Pradhan has edited the film.

Plot overview

The film Param Sundari follows a wealthy boy from Delhi, named Param, who needs to evaluate a dating app he has funded to demonstrate its value to his father. The app pairs him with Sundari, a woman from a tiny town in Kerala, prompting him to visit her. However, their contrasting backgrounds create tensions, leading them to manage cultural disparities as they develop feelings for one another.

Cast and characters

The film features Sidharth Malhotra as Param Sachdev, Sanjay Kapoor as Parmeet Sachdev, Janhvi Kapoor as Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai, Renji Panicker as Bhargavan Nair, Siddhartha Shankar as Venu Nair, Manjot Singh as Jaggi, Abhishek Banerjee as Shekhar, Inayat Verma as Ammu, and Tanvi Ram as Parvathy, among others. Sachin–Jigar has composed the music of the film, and it is distributed by Pen Marudhar.