 Guns N' Roses Issue Clarification After Video Of Axl Rose Throwing Mic, Kicking Drums Angrily On Stage Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGuns N' Roses Issue Clarification After Video Of Axl Rose Throwing Mic, Kicking Drums Angrily On Stage Goes Viral

Guns N' Roses Issue Clarification After Video Of Axl Rose Throwing Mic, Kicking Drums Angrily On Stage Goes Viral

Guns N' Roses front man Axl Rose threw his mic and kicked Isaac's drum kit during a chaotic gig at Estadio Huracan in Buenos Aires. Reportedly, the hard rock veterans were performing their opening song, 'Welcome to the Jungle', when Axl appeared visibly irritated. In viral footage from the concert, he hurled his microphone toward the drum kit, kicked the kick drum, and stormed off stage

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
article-image

The legendary American hard rock band Guns N' Roses have issued a clarification behind their front man Axl Rose's erratic behaviour onstage in Argentina. The band said in a statement that the front man's behaviour had nothing to do with new drummer Isaac Carpenter's playing, reports 'Female First UK'.

Axl Rose threw his microphone and kicked Isaac's drum kit during a chaotic Guns N' Roses gig at Estadio Huracan in Buenos Aires on Saturday. Reportedly, the hard rock veterans were performing their opening song, 'Welcome to the Jungle', when Axl appeared visibly irritated.

In viral footage from the concert, he hurled his microphone toward the drum kit, kicked the kick drum, and stormed off stage. All he said to the crowd was, "So, I'll just try and wing this."

Several days later, the band explained the meltdown was to do with the 63-year-old singer only hearing the drum mix through his in-ear monitor and insisted he has no qualms with Isaac, who they hailed a "top notch" drummer.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali
Mumbai Crime: 3 Men Rob ₹48 Lakh Gold From Sewri Jewellery Unit, Security Guard Injured
Mumbai Crime: 3 Men Rob ₹48 Lakh Gold From Sewri Jewellery Unit, Security Guard Injured

A statement issued on the band's Instagram Story read, "During the opening song at our recent Buenos Aires concert, Axl's in-ear monitor pack had only the percussion in his ears versus the entire mix. The issue was fixed by our tech by the third song, and we had a great night. The situation had nothing to do with Isaac Carpenter's playing, who is top notch and a great player".

Earlier this year, Guns N' Roses parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Ferrer, who was behind the kit for the band for almost two decades. Frank first joined the band during a show in June 2006, replacing Bryan Mantia. Frank's last show was in November 2023.

The official band statement said Frank made an "amicable exit", but he later admitted he was left "disappointed" by the end of his tenure with the band.

The band's lineup now consists of front man Axl, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Melissa Reese, and Isaac.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guns N' Roses Issue Clarification After Video Of Axl Rose Throwing Mic, Kicking Drums Angrily On...

Guns N' Roses Issue Clarification After Video Of Axl Rose Throwing Mic, Kicking Drums Angrily On...

Ram Charan & Upasana Expecting Twins, Confirms Actor's Team: 'Couple Is Elated To Welcome 2 New...

Ram Charan & Upasana Expecting Twins, Confirms Actor's Team: 'Couple Is Elated To Welcome 2 New...

'Acting Chodh, Cricketer Bann Jaa': Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Netizens Of Grandfather Mansoor Ali...

'Acting Chodh, Cricketer Bann Jaa': Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Netizens Of Grandfather Mansoor Ali...

Kurukshetra: Part 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Animated Web Series Online?

Kurukshetra: Part 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Animated Web Series Online?

Janhvi Kapoor SLAMS 'Self-Proclaimed' Doctors Claiming She Underwent Buffalo Plasty To Enhance Her...

Janhvi Kapoor SLAMS 'Self-Proclaimed' Doctors Claiming She Underwent Buffalo Plasty To Enhance Her...