 'Power Of Indian TV': Hina Khan Reacts To Bill Gates' Appearance On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Congratulates Ektaa Kapoor
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Power Of Indian TV': Hina Khan Reacts To Bill Gates' Appearance On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Congratulates Ektaa Kapoor

'Power Of Indian TV': Hina Khan Reacts To Bill Gates' Appearance On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Congratulates Ektaa Kapoor

Smriti Irani described Bill Gates' appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 as a historic moment for Indian entertainment. Ektaa Kapoor, Producer and Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms said Gates appearance on the legacy show is a moment of pride

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
article-image

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan reacted to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' appearance on Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The makers shared a promo on Thursday in which Gates is seen interacting with Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, on a video call.

Sharing the promo on her Instagram story, Hina wrote, "Thissssss is the power of Indian television and the OG queen of television @ektarkapoor only you can pull off this amazing feat."

She also congratulated Ektaa and the team of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

The promo showed Gates greeting Tulsi with "Jai Shri Krishna".

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported - VIDEO
Tragic! Class 4 Student Declared Brain Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Tejaswi High School In Telangana
Tragic! Class 4 Student Declared Brain Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Tejaswi High School In Telangana
Star Footballer Lionel Messi Signs New Contract Extension With Inter Miami Until 2028: Reports
Star Footballer Lionel Messi Signs New Contract Extension With Inter Miami Until 2028: Reports
World Polio Day 2025: Rotary Club Of Navi Mumbai Joy Of Giving Hosts ‘End Polio Now’ Laser Display At NMMC Headquarters
World Polio Day 2025: Rotary Club Of Navi Mumbai Joy Of Giving Hosts ‘End Polio Now’ Laser Display At NMMC Headquarters

"It feels really nice that you are connecting with my family directly from America. We are waiting for you eagerly," Tulsi says to which Gates replies, "Thank you, Tulsi Ji".

Former Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti, described Gates' appearance as a historic moment for Indian entertainment. "For far too long, issues concerning women and children’s health have remained on the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that," she said in a statement.

Smriti added, "Kyunki has always been more than just a show; it’s been a movement reflecting the realities of our society. With Bill Gates’ presence, we’re taking that spirit forward."

Ektaa, Producer and Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms said Gates appearance on the legacy show is a moment of pride.

Read Also
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 22: Vrinda Leaves Angad Out Of Her Wedding...
article-image

"With the new season of Kyunki, our aim was to evolve that legacy by giving entertainment a larger purpose. Having Bill Gates join this journey is truly a moment of pride, not just for us at Balaji but for Indian television as a whole. It is a testament to how stories can transcend boundaries and spark meaningful conversations about issues that truly matter, including women's and children's health, nutrition, and the power of community," she added.

The second season of the show began in July 2025. The first season of the daily soap ran from 2000 to 2008 and for 1,800 episodes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 23: Tulsi Interacts With Bill Gates About...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 23: Tulsi Interacts With Bill Gates About...

'Power Of Indian TV': Hina Khan Reacts To Bill Gates' Appearance On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...

'Power Of Indian TV': Hina Khan Reacts To Bill Gates' Appearance On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...

Guns N' Roses Issue Clarification After Video Of Axl Rose Throwing Mic, Kicking Drums Angrily On...

Guns N' Roses Issue Clarification After Video Of Axl Rose Throwing Mic, Kicking Drums Angrily On...

Ram Charan & Upasana Expecting Twins, Confirms Actor's Team: 'Couple Is Elated To Welcome 2 New...

Ram Charan & Upasana Expecting Twins, Confirms Actor's Team: 'Couple Is Elated To Welcome 2 New...

'Acting Chodh, Cricketer Bann Jaa': Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Netizens Of Grandfather Mansoor Ali...

'Acting Chodh, Cricketer Bann Jaa': Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Netizens Of Grandfather Mansoor Ali...