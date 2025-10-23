'Power Of Indian TV': Hina Khan Reacts To Bill Gates' Appearance On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Congratulates Ektaa Kapoor

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan reacted to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' appearance on Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The makers shared a promo on Thursday in which Gates is seen interacting with Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, on a video call.

Sharing the promo on her Instagram story, Hina wrote, "Thissssss is the power of Indian television and the OG queen of television @ektarkapoor only you can pull off this amazing feat."

She also congratulated Ektaa and the team of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

The promo showed Gates greeting Tulsi with "Jai Shri Krishna".

"It feels really nice that you are connecting with my family directly from America. We are waiting for you eagerly," Tulsi says to which Gates replies, "Thank you, Tulsi Ji".

Former Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti, described Gates' appearance as a historic moment for Indian entertainment. "For far too long, issues concerning women and children’s health have remained on the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that," she said in a statement.

Smriti added, "Kyunki has always been more than just a show; it’s been a movement reflecting the realities of our society. With Bill Gates’ presence, we’re taking that spirit forward."

Ektaa, Producer and Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms said Gates appearance on the legacy show is a moment of pride.

"With the new season of Kyunki, our aim was to evolve that legacy by giving entertainment a larger purpose. Having Bill Gates join this journey is truly a moment of pride, not just for us at Balaji but for Indian television as a whole. It is a testament to how stories can transcend boundaries and spark meaningful conversations about issues that truly matter, including women's and children's health, nutrition, and the power of community," she added.

The second season of the show began in July 2025. The first season of the daily soap ran from 2000 to 2008 and for 1,800 episodes.