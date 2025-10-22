Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 22: Vrinda Leaves Angad Out Of Her Wedding Invite

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 85

Tulsi notices Munni's messages popping up continuously and sees an 'I Love You' message, leaving her questioning in her mind whether Munni is in a relationship or in love with someone. She is determined to find out what is happening in Munni's love life.

At the office, Angad gives Vrinda her full and final payment and praises her, admitting that he had underestimated her and thought she would not be able to learn the job easily. Later, he gifts her a gold coin as her wedding present. She initially refuses to accept it but eventually takes it and then re-gifts the same coin to Angad as his wedding present. The duo share lighthearted moments together, during which Angad tells Vrinda that he will miss her. As they bid goodbye, he tells her that if it is their destiny, they will meet again someday.

Vrinda invites Vallabhbhai to her wedding and gives him a wedding card. Minutes later, she bumps into Mitali and accidentally drops all her wedding cards. Later, Tulsi visits Maharaj's daughter Gudiya for her baby shower with Rithik, giving her gifts and tips on how to take care of herself during pregnancy.

Vrinda visits Shanti Niketan, only to find Tulsi not at home, so she leaves the wedding card with the security guard. As she is leaving, she finds Angad outside, and the security guard gives him the wedding card. Angad asks Vrinda if the invite is for everyone, to which Vrinda replies that only Tulsi is invited due to the earlier drama. Angad informs Vrinda that he is getting engaged on Diwali, and she congratulates him. On an emotional note, the duo bid each other goodbye, saying it is their final meeting.

Meanwhile, while packing for the US, Noina accidentally drops a black saree box from her cupboard but quickly hides it.

Her sister questions her about it, but Noina diverts her attention by telling her to focus on packing for the US.