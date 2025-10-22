Rishabh Tandon's Wife Olesya Issues FIRST Statement After His Death, Singer's Last Rites To Be Held On October 24 In Delhi

Actor-singer Rishabh Tandon, best known by his stage name Faqeer and for songs such as Yeh Ashiqui and Ishq Fakeerana, passed away on Tuesday night, October 21, at the age of 35 following a heart attack in Delhi. The singer, who lived in Mumbai with his wife, Olesya Nedobegova Tandon, was visiting his family for Diwali celebrations, leaving fans and loved ones in shock.

Rishabh Tandon Last Rites Details Revealed

Hours after the news of Rishabh's death broke, his wife Olesya shared the funeral details on social media. She revealed that Rishabh's funeral will be held on October 24 at 12 p.m. at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in Jangpura, Delhi.

The statement read, "A life lived with FULL POWER- full of laughter, love and a heart that touched everyone he met. Join us in celebrating the incredible life and memories of our beloved Rishabh, whose smile and spirit will live on forever in our hearts."

Rishabh Tandon's Wife Olesya Nedobegova Breaks Silence

Rishabh's wife, Olesya, who hails from Russia, penned an emotional note following his death and shared some unseen photos with her late husband. She wrote, "I can’t find the words... You left me ..... My beloved husband, friend, partner... I swear I’ll make all your dreams come true... You’re not dead, you’re with me, my soul, my heart, my love, my King"

Rishabh's last post on his official Instagram page showed the singer celebrating Karwa Chauth with his wife.

He had also celebrated his 35th birthday days ago on October 10 with his wife.

His name was once linked to actress Sara Khan after a photo of her wearing sindoor sparked marriage rumours. However, Sara later denied the speculation, although reports suggested that the two had shared a close relationship for some time.