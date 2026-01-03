Aishwarya Sharma Likely To Lead Ekta Kapoor's Show With Varun Vijae Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt

Aishwarya Sharma | Instagram

Ekta Kapoor is a well-known name in the television industry and is now all set to launch a new show on YouTube. As per reports, Bigg Boss and Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma might play the lead role. The actor opposite her is reportedly Varun Vijae, who is well known for shows like Sasural Simar Kaa and Anupamaa.

According to Tellywood Relay, Aishwarya, along with other actresses, has been approached for Ekta’s upcoming project. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are keen on casting Aishwarya as the show’s lead. However, an official announcement regarding the show, cast, and project details is still awaited.

Reports further suggest that Aishwarya’s character will have emotional depth and mass appeal. The upcoming show will be developed for Balaji’s YouTube platform and is expected to be a long-format series.

The news of Aishwarya starting a new project comes weeks after her divorce from Neil Bhatt. Aishwarya and Neil tied the knot in 2021 and reportedly filed for divorce nearly four years later. As per reports, the couple decided to part ways over certain 'disagreements'. Later, Aishwarya took to Instagram to call out trolls who accused her of allegedly bullying on set. However, neither Aishwaray nor Neil mentioned about the ongoing divorce rumours.

A source said to News 18 back in 2025, "Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for a long time now. They have now officially filed for divorce, and formalities are likely to begin soon. We are not sure how the problems between the two started, but it is confirmed that they are now going their separate ways (sic)."

Aishwarya wrote, "So let me say this clearly: I have NEVER bullied anyone in my life. People spreading lies for profit should really think about their own karma. You talk about mental health... but think before saying anything wrong about someone you don't even know personally. Some people choose to stay quiet, and I'm one of them. But silence doesn't mean you can say whatever you want. I will take my own stand and protect my own dignity (sic)."

Let us further wait for the official confirmation of Aishwarya and Varun's upcoming show to see what role the duo will be playing and how fans will be reacting to it.