Viral Video Shows Sudha Chandran In Trance During Devi Bhajan, 3 People Hold Her As She Appears Spiritually Possessed

A video featuring veteran actress Sudha Chandran has surfaced on social media and has gone viral, drawing attention and mixed reactions online. The clip shows the actress in a trance-like state during a Devi bhajan, with many viewers claiming that she appeared to be spiritually possessed at the time.

In the video, Sudha Chandran is seen dressed in a white and red saree, colours traditionally associated with Goddess worship. She has a headband tied across her forehead that reads “Jai Mata Di.”

As the bhajan progresses, the actress appears visibly overwhelmed and out of control, prompting three people to hold and support her to prevent her from falling or hurting herself.

The video appears to be from a religious event where Sudha Chandran participated in Mata bhajans, during which she went into a devotional trance. The visuals show her movements becoming increasingly intense, with those around her stepping in to steady her.

The video has sparked discussion online. While many devotees and admirers have expressed faith-driven interpretations, calling it a moment of deep spiritual connection, others have urged caution, suggesting that such moments should not be sensationalised or misinterpreted without proper context.

Sudha Chandran, a respected name in Indian cinema and television, is known for her powerful performances and long-standing career across films, TV shows, and stage productions.

She rose to national fame with the iconic film Nache Mayuri (1986), inspired by her real-life journey as a classical dancer, which remains her most celebrated work. She impressed audiences with strong roles in films. She also became a household name with powerful performances in TV shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Naagin 6, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Mata Ki Chowki - Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti, among others.