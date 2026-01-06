Varun Dhawan Shuts Down Luka Chuppi 2 Rumours With Sharvari: 'There Is No Sequel Of Any Film That I'm Doing'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has put an end to ongoing speculation about his involvement in Luka Chuppi 2, which was reportedly set to star Sharvari opposite him. The actor subtly dismissed the rumours during an interactive session with fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday.

During the Q&A, a fan asked Varun about his upcoming projects following Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Responding candidly, the actor wrote, “Not signed any film. There is no sequel of any other film I’m doing. Will decide.”

With this, Varun denied reports suggesting that he was on board for a sequel to the 2019 hit romantic comedy Luka Chuppi, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Not signed any film. There is no sequel of any other film I’m doing. Will decide #varunsays https://t.co/MZQdqwP3wk — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 6, 2026

The clarification comes months after reports, published in December 2025, claimed that Luka Chuppi 2 - featuring Varun and Sharvari - was expected to enter pre-production in early 2026. According to a Mid Day report, the project had already been delayed by six to eight months, disappointing fans who were eagerly awaiting updates on the sequel.

The report had also suggested that the delay was largely due to director Laxman Utekar’s packed schedule as he is focused on Eetha, a biopic based on celebrated Tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

However, Varun's latest post now makes it clear that these reports were purely speculative. As of now, the actor has not signed any new films or sequels, leaving fans to wait for an official announcement regarding his next project.

Meanwhile, Varun is gearing up for the release of Border 2 in which he will be seen playing Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya.

Border 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic, focusing on the 1971 Indo-Pak War. It is set to hit the big screens on January 23. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and others.