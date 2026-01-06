Sunny Deol's Pakistani Fan Asks When Border 2 Will Release In His Country, Varun Dhawan REACTS

Border 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Border 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic and focuses on the 1971 Indo–Pak War. Just days ahead of its theatrical release, Varun hosted a #VarunSays session on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, January 6, to interact with fans.

Will Border 2 Release In Pakistan? Varun Dhawan Responds

During the interaction, a fan named Ali Haider Meerani from Sindh, Pakistan, as mentioned in his bio on X, sent love to Sunny Deol and asked Varun when Border 2 would release in Pakistan, writing, "Bhai aapki Border 2 Pakistan mein kab release hogi aur main Tara Singh ka bahut bada fan hoon, unko mera salaam kehna."

Responding to the query, Varun said, "Border 2 is a film based on the 1971 war and some true events around that. I’m sure Sunny sir ke Pakistan mein bhi fans hain."

About Border 2

Touted as one of the biggest sequels of 2026, the upcoming epic war film was announced on June 13, 2024, marking the original film's 27th anniversary

Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

In Border 2, Sunny will play Lt Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun will be seen as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC. Diljit joins the cast in a role inspired by Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, while Ahan will portray Lt Cdr Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, MVC.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta’s JP Films, and backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is set to storm cinemas on January 23, 2026.

