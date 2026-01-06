 Sunny Deol's Pakistani Fan Asks When Border 2 Will Release In His Country, Varun Dhawan REACTS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSunny Deol's Pakistani Fan Asks When Border 2 Will Release In His Country, Varun Dhawan REACTS

Sunny Deol's Pakistani Fan Asks When Border 2 Will Release In His Country, Varun Dhawan REACTS

During a fan interaction on X, Varun Dhawan replied to a Pakistani fan who asked about Border 2's release in Pakistan and praised Sunny Deol. Varun said the film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war and real events, adding, "I'm sure Sunny sir ke Pakistan mein bhi fans hain." Border 2 stars Varun, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Border 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Border 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic and focuses on the 1971 Indo–Pak War. Just days ahead of its theatrical release, Varun hosted a #VarunSays session on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, January 6, to interact with fans.

Will Border 2 Release In Pakistan? Varun Dhawan Responds

During the interaction, a fan named Ali Haider Meerani from Sindh, Pakistan, as mentioned in his bio on X, sent love to Sunny Deol and asked Varun when Border 2 would release in Pakistan, writing, "Bhai aapki Border 2 Pakistan mein kab release hogi aur main Tara Singh ka bahut bada fan hoon, unko mera salaam kehna."

Responding to the query, Varun said, "Border 2 is a film based on the 1971 war and some true events around that. I’m sure Sunny sir ke Pakistan mein bhi fans hain."

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Man Hangs On Crane, Risks Life To Rescue Trapped Bird: Viral Video Melts Internet
Punjab Man Hangs On Crane, Risks Life To Rescue Trapped Bird: Viral Video Melts Internet
From Deepika Padukone With Love! What's Inside The Box That Actress Gifted Her Fans On Her Birthday? | WATCH
From Deepika Padukone With Love! What's Inside The Box That Actress Gifted Her Fans On Her Birthday? | WATCH
'Incredibly Careless': Vir Das' Cryptic Tweet Made Netizens Wonder If He Took Dig At Kartik Aaryan's Alleged Post With Karina Kubiliute; Happy Patel Actor Clarifies
'Incredibly Careless': Vir Das' Cryptic Tweet Made Netizens Wonder If He Took Dig At Kartik Aaryan's Alleged Post With Karina Kubiliute; Happy Patel Actor Clarifies
UP Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Underway; Check Selection Process, Salary Structure & Other Details Here
UP Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Underway; Check Selection Process, Salary Structure & Other Details Here

Check it out:

Read Also
'I Injured My...': Varun Dhawan Opens Up On Intense Prep For Border 2, Reveals Filming With 'Real...
article-image

About Border 2

Touted as one of the biggest sequels of 2026, the upcoming epic war film was announced on June 13, 2024, marking the original film's 27th anniversary

Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

In Border 2, Sunny will play Lt Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun will be seen as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC. Diljit joins the cast in a role inspired by Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, while Ahan will portray Lt Cdr Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, MVC.

Read Also
'Varun Dhawan Is A Misfit': Netizens REACT To Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge, Say Sunny Deol's Screen...
article-image

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta’s JP Films, and backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is set to storm cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Incredibly Careless': Vir Das' Cryptic Tweet Made Netizens Wonder If He Took Dig At Kartik Aaryan's...

'Incredibly Careless': Vir Das' Cryptic Tweet Made Netizens Wonder If He Took Dig At Kartik Aaryan's...

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Makers Tell Madras HC Film Is Fit For U/A Certificate 3...

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Makers Tell Madras HC Film Is Fit For U/A Certificate 3...

Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion: Amaal Mallik & Farrhana Bhatt Cancel Their Trip, Say 'We're Not...

Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion: Amaal Mallik & Farrhana Bhatt Cancel Their Trip, Say 'We're Not...

Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor & Other Bollywood-Cricket Stars Grace...

Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor & Other Bollywood-Cricket Stars Grace...

Sunny Deol's Pakistani Fan Asks When Border 2 Will Release In His Country, Varun Dhawan REACTS

Sunny Deol's Pakistani Fan Asks When Border 2 Will Release In His Country, Varun Dhawan REACTS