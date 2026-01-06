'Tumhari Khesari Lal Yadav Ki Koi Security Hai?': Pawan Singh's Friend Vishal Singh Breaks Silence On Power Star's Birthday Party Controversy- VIDEO

Pawan Singh's Friend Vishal Singh | IInstagram

Bhojpuri industry’s superstar Pawan Singh celebrated his 40th birthday on January 5, 2026, with a grand party in Lucknow. However, the celebrations took a controversial turn when one of his close friends, Vishal Singh, was reportedly pushed off the stage during the event. He was pushed by Pawan's security team. However, everyone speculated that it was Khesari Lal Yadav's security who pushed him. The video of Pawan's friend being pushed off the stage is now taking rounds on the internet.

In a viral video, Pawan Singh's friend Vishal can be seen being pushed by the Khesari Lal's security team. The shove was so strong that he fell off the stage. According to a clip shared by Bhojpuria Style, Vishal later climbed back onto the stage to confront the security personnel.

Vishal Singh's Reaction To VIRAL Video

Pawan's friend Vishal took to Instagram to address what happened at the Power Star's birthday part. He said, "Subh se dekh raha hun ki log reel cut kar rahe hain- Vishal Singh ko Pawan Singh ke birthday pe stage se dhakel diya gaya (sic)." Sarcastically making a comment on actor and singer Khesarilal Yadav's security saying, "Tumhari Khesari Lal ki koi security hai? Y security door ki baat, koi ek police ki bhi suraksha mili hai? (Does your Khesarilal have any security? Forget about this security, has he even been provided protection by a single police officer?)"

Shutting down rumours that the security team who pushed him belonged to Khesari Lal, Vishal clarified that it was actually Pawan Singh's security team. He urged fans and followers not to blow the incident out of proportion, explaining that the security personnel were new and unfamiliar with him. He also praised Pawan’s security for being extremely tight.

Vishal added, “Mera bhi jo reaction aa gaya wo nahi aana chahiye tha.” He explained that his reaction was triggered by matters of self-respect, but admitted that he shouldn’t have reacted the way he did. Vishal captioned the clip with, "Y+ security k bare suna bhi hai babu???"