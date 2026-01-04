Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Twin In Black At NBA Game In New York During US Holiday; Inside Video Goes Viral

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently spotted enjoying an NBA game in New York, and their appearance grabbed attention on social media. The actors, who are currently on a winter vacation in the United States, were seen attending a high-profile basketball match. Pictures and videos of the duo went viral online in no time.

Ranveer and Deepika were present at the New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks game at Madison Square Garden on Friday, January 2. Fans attending the match shared clips and photos of moments of the couple from the stands.

In the now-viral visuals, the couple was seen twinning in coordinated black outfits. Deepika opted for a chic and edgy look, wearing a black leather jacket paired with black trousers. She completed her appearance with minimal accessories. Ranveer complemented her style in a black jacket layered over a t-shirt and matching trousers, adding a beanie to finish off his casual and cool ensemble.

The couple also posed for some selfies with their fans.

Ranveer’s presence at the NBA game also holds special significance. In 2021, the National Basketball Association (NBA) appointed the actor as its brand ambassador for India. Since then, Ranveer has actively collaborated with the league to promote basketball and expand the NBA’s reach among Indian audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster Dhurandhar. So far, the film earned Rs 1182.25 crore worldwide.

The actor will next be seen in the second installment of Dhurandhar which is set to release in March 2026. Reportedly, he has walked out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

On the other hand, Deepika will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King this year. She also has Atlee's magnum opus project tentatively titled 'AA22 x A6' opposite Allu Arjun in the pipeline.