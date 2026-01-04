Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Shows Steady Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore

Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, continued its steady run at the box office. It showed encouraging signs over its opening weekend. After a decent start on its first two days, the film witnessed a noticeable jump on Day 3, taking its total box office collection past the Rs 15 crore mark in India.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Ikkis earned approximately Rs 4.65 crore on its third day (Saturday, January 3). With this, the film’s three-day total now stands at around Rs 15.15 crore. The upward trend on Saturday suggests growing audience interest, aided by positive reviews and favourable word of mouth.

Here’s a quick look at the film’s day-wise box office performance:

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 7 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 3.5 crore (a drop of around 50 per cent)

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 4.65 crore

Total: Rs 15.15 crore

On Saturday, Ikkis recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.69 per cent, which is considered decent for a film driven more by content and performances than mass spectacle. The improvement from Friday to Saturday indicates that audiences are warming up to the film, particularly in urban centres and multiplexes.

Trade analysts note that the positive critical reception and strong word of mouth could further boost collections on Sunday (January 4). A solid Sunday jump would be crucial for Ikkis to post a respectable opening weekend total and build momentum going into the weekdays.

Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 60 crore, Ikkis will need to sustain consistent growth over the weekend and maintain reasonable hold during the weekdays to stay on a healthy box office trajectory. While the opening numbers are not massive, the film’s performance so far suggests a slow-and-steady approach rather than a front-loaded run.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis features an ensemble cast led by Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Simar Bhatia in key roles.

All eyes are now on Sunday’s figures to see whether the film can capitalise on its positive buzz and register stronger weekend growth.