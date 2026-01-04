 Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Shows Steady Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIkkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Shows Steady Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Shows Steady Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore

Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 60 crore, Ikkis will need to sustain consistent growth over the weekend and maintain reasonable hold during the weekdays to stay on a healthy box office trajectory. While the opening numbers are not massive, the film’s performance so far suggests a slow-and-steady approach rather than a front-loaded run

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 08:23 AM IST
article-image

Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, continued its steady run at the box office. It showed encouraging signs over its opening weekend. After a decent start on its first two days, the film witnessed a noticeable jump on Day 3, taking its total box office collection past the Rs 15 crore mark in India.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Ikkis earned approximately Rs 4.65 crore on its third day (Saturday, January 3). With this, the film’s three-day total now stands at around Rs 15.15 crore. The upward trend on Saturday suggests growing audience interest, aided by positive reviews and favourable word of mouth.

Read Also
'Neighbouring Country Is Not Trustworthy': Disclaimer In Ikkis About Pakistani Soldier Goes Viral
article-image

Here’s a quick look at the film’s day-wise box office performance:

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 7 crore

FPJ Shorts
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Shows Steady Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Shows Steady Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It 'Violation Of International Law'
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It 'Violation Of International Law'
'Emotion Is Universal': Rahhat Shah Kazmi On Love In Vietnam’s Global Resonance
'Emotion Is Universal': Rahhat Shah Kazmi On Love In Vietnam’s Global Resonance
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 3.5 crore (a drop of around 50 per cent)

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 4.65 crore

Total: Rs 15.15 crore

On Saturday, Ikkis recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.69 per cent, which is considered decent for a film driven more by content and performances than mass spectacle. The improvement from Friday to Saturday indicates that audiences are warming up to the film, particularly in urban centres and multiplexes.

Trade analysts note that the positive critical reception and strong word of mouth could further boost collections on Sunday (January 4). A solid Sunday jump would be crucial for Ikkis to post a respectable opening weekend total and build momentum going into the weekdays.

Read Also
Ikkis Review: A Moving War Drama With An Endearing Dharmendra & Impactful Agastya Nanda
article-image

Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 60 crore, Ikkis will need to sustain consistent growth over the weekend and maintain reasonable hold during the weekdays to stay on a healthy box office trajectory. While the opening numbers are not massive, the film’s performance so far suggests a slow-and-steady approach rather than a front-loaded run.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis features an ensemble cast led by Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Simar Bhatia in key roles.

All eyes are now on Sunday’s figures to see whether the film can capitalise on its positive buzz and register stronger weekend growth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Twin In Black At NBA Game In New York During US Holiday; Inside...

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Twin In Black At NBA Game In New York During US Holiday; Inside...

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Shows Steady Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Shows Steady Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore

How I Met My Partner: Shrenu Parikh Mhatre Says, 'I Fell For Him Over A Game Of Scrabble'

How I Met My Partner: Shrenu Parikh Mhatre Says, 'I Fell For Him Over A Game Of Scrabble'

'Emotion Is Universal': Rahhat Shah Kazmi On Love In Vietnam’s Global Resonance

'Emotion Is Universal': Rahhat Shah Kazmi On Love In Vietnam’s Global Resonance

Anupamaa Written Update, January 3: Bharti's Vidaai Leaves Everyone Emotional

Anupamaa Written Update, January 3: Bharti's Vidaai Leaves Everyone Emotional