 'Neighbouring Country Is Not Trustworthy': Disclaimer In Ikkis About Pakistani Soldier Goes Viral
Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of a Pakistani soldier, Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar, in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. It is a positive character, and the makers have put a disclaimer at the end of the film that Nisar was an exception, and the neighbouring country is not trustworthy.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Disclaimer In Ikkis | YouTube

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis has received positive reviews, and word of mouth has also been very favourable. In the movie, actor Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of a Pakistani soldier named Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar, and it is a positive character. The makers have added a disclaimer in the film, which reads that Nisar was an exception, and the neighbouring country is not trustworthy.

The disclaimer reads, "पाकिस्तानी ब्रिगेडियर के. म. निसार का मानवीय व्यवहार एक अपवाद स्वरूप घटना ही है। अन्यथा हमारा पड़ोसी मुल्क बिल्कुल भी विश्वसनीय नहीं है। पाकिस्तान की सेनाओं ने युद्धकाल और शांति दोनों ही समय में हमारे सैनिकों और नागरिकों के साथ बहुत ही क्रूर और अमानवीय व्यवहार किया है। (The humanitarian behavior of Pakistani Brigadier K.M. Nisar is an exceptional case. Otherwise, our neighbouring country is not trustworthy at all. Pakistan's forces have treated our soldiers and civilians with extreme cruelty and inhumaneness, both in wartime and peacetime)."

A disclaimer is played at the end of Ikkis. It says, Nisar, the character played by Jaideep Ahlawat, "is an exception; Pakistanis are not to be trusted".
article-image

It further read, "उनको यातना देने में कई बार जिनेवा कन्वेंशन का खुलकर उल्लंघन किया है। पाकिस्तान द्वारा प्रायोजित आतंकवादी गतिविधियों को देखते हुए एक जागरूक नागरिक के रूप में हमें हमेशा सतर्क और तैयार रहने की जरूरत है। जय हिन्द (The Geneva Convention has been openly violated several times in torturing them. In view of the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, as a conscious citizen we need to always be alert and prepared. Jai Hind)."

A lot of netizens are claiming that it is the Dhurandhar effect.

article-image

Ikkis Box Office Collection

Despite positive reviews and good word of mouth, Ikkis has been getting a lukewarm response at the box office. In two days, the movie has collected Rs. 10.50 crore. However, it is expected to show a jump at the box office over the weekend.

Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

