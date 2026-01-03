 Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda Starrer Shows 50% Drop, Collects ₹3.50 Crore On Friday
Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, and Jaideep Ahlawat, was released on Thursday. The film had a decent opening at the box office, collecting Rs. 7 crore. However, on Friday, it showed a drop.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, and Jaideep Ahlawat, was released on Thursday. The film had a decent opening at the box office, collecting Rs. 7 crore. It was a partial holiday on Thursday (New Year), so that surely helped the movie to get a boost at the box office.

Now, on its second day, Friday, Ikkis showed a drop of 50% in its collection. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs. 3.50 crore on its day two, taking the total to Rs. 10.50 crore. Well, the collection is not bad, but it is also not great.

As the reviews are positive and even the word of mouth is good, we can expect Ikkis to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

Ikkis Budget

According to reports, Ikkis is made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore. So, the film surely needs to show good growth over the weekend, and also continue to do well at the box office on weekdays.

Ikkis Reviews

Ikkis has received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "In my opinion, the movie is a must-watch because it’s about the true story of the bravery of a 21-year-old who sacrificed his life for the nation, and cinematically, it has been done justice."

Dharmendra's Last Film - Ikkis

Ikkis is a special film for the audience as well as the Hindi film industry. It is veteran actor Dharmendra's last movie, and a few days ago, his sons, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, had even kept a special screening of the movie for the media and the people of the industry.

Fans of the veteran actor are getting emotional while watching him on the big screens for the last time.

