Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul Gets Engaged; Finally Reveals Fiance Jags Bagh's Face In Dreamy Proposal- Watch VIDEO

Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul is engaged to the love of her life. Until now, the television actress had been sharing pictures with her boyfriend while keeping his face hidden. However, when he proposed to her in the most dreamy way, Nitibha finally revealed the name and face of her fiancé.

"My soul will always search for you, will always find you and will always choose to be hold with you," said Nitibha’s fiancé as he turned around in the engagement clip, holding white flowers in his hands. This marked the first time the Bigg Boss alum revealed the face of the man she has been dating, Jags Bagh.

While proposing to Nitibha, Jags said, "We have to fight the odds, we have to trust the process. But, above all we have to believe in the magic of being us." He then asked the big question, saying, "Nitibha Kaul, every moment in our lives has led to this one question—Will you marry me?" Nitibha said “YES” without any second thoughts and kissed her fiancé. She shared the clip with the caption, "the easiest yes I’ve ever had to say (sic)."

Fans and followings soon started flooding the comment section with the congratulatory messages. Ishita Mangal commented, "Finally! The cat is out of the bag! 🥰 Lots of love. ❤️ and congratulations!!! (sic)" Gauahar Khan commented, "Bless❤️." Kishwer Merchant extended her heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

In the next post, Nitibha uploaded the stills from her dreamy proposal. She wrote, "On this beautiful day, the love of my life asked me to be his forever 💍 After years of late night calls, airport goodbyes, endless tears, and loving each other across continents and time zones, this moment made every second worth it (sic)."

She called the proposal to be straight out of her "fairytale dream" that had castle, ring, and most of all, the man who makes her "feel like the luckiest girl alive, every single day." She further promised her fans to explain how her fiancé pulled this magical proposal. Nitibha claims that as of now she is letting the moment sink in.