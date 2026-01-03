Anupamaa Written Update, January 3: Bharti's Vidaai Leaves Everyone Emotional

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 3: Today’s episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama calling out the people of the chawl for questioning Ishani and Jaspreet’s character. She not only confronts the residents but also the media personnel for adding masala to someone’s pain instead of comforting them. Bharti and Jaspreet express that the chawl residents have left them heartbroken.

After Anupama’s few-minute monologue, everyone apologises to them. Anupama then firmly asks whether they want to attend Bharti’s vidaai. The plot turns emotional as everyone bids farewell to Bharti. Jaspreet apologises to Bharti for not being able to attend her wedding.

Cut to the Shah house, where Kinjal is seen heartbroken as she regrets her husband Paritosh’s attitude. Ansh, however, reassures her that things will eventually get better. Kinjal then thanks him for lifting her mood.

On the other hand, Khyati is seen asking Prem to bring Rahi back. Hearing this, Motiba claims that Khyati is worrying without any reason. Motiba continues to blame everything on Anupama. Khyati apologises to Motiba, saying that she has started remembering Anupama more than anyone else, despite considering her an enemy. This leaves Motiba speechless.

Bharti is then seen performing her vidaai rasam. Everyone is seen crying their hearts out as she leaves the chawl. When Prerna lies on Anupama’s shoulder while crying, Rahi gets jealous.

As Bharti seeks Baa’s blessings, Baa gives her the keys to her Ahmedabad house, telling her she can come there whenever she wants. Bharti then goes to Rahi and asks her not to worry Anupama. Meanwhile, Prerna advises Bharti not to feel scared at her in-laws’ house.

The promo shows Bharti discovering Anupama’s signature on the redevelopment papers. She calls Anupama to inform her, leaving Rajni worried.