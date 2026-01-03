Jana Nayagan Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay As Fearless Cop Seeks Revenge Against Bobby Deol In His Final Film—WATCH

Thalapathy Vijay | Photo Via YouTube

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan, one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, is set to be his last outing as an actor, as he has announced his retirement from acting after a 33-year-long career in the film industry. On Saturday, January 3, the makers unveiled the action-filled trailer of Jana Nayagan, leaving fans emotional.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Trailer Unveiled

The 2-minute-and-52-second trailer opens with a tense exchange in which one man questions another about a figure named Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, introduced as the 'King of criminals,' as he is seen fighting goons. The story takes a turn when Vetri’s daughter, played by Mamitha Baiju, is kidnapped. This pushes Vetri to go on a dangerous rescue mission and face the villain, played by Bobby Deol, as Vijay's character vows revenge.

The trailer showcases Vijay performing high-octane action sequences, including fights with an axe. In the final moments, he looks straight into the camera and declares, "I am coming," giving a fresh twist to his iconic line, "I am waiting."

Check out the trailer:

About Jana Nayagan

The project was first announced in September 2024 under the working title Thalapathy 69, marking Vijay’s 69th film as a lead actor. The official title was revealed in January 2025.

Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in key roles.

Thalapathy Vijay Bids Farewell To Acting

The 51-year-old actor addressed his fans, announcing that he will now focus on his political career. The announcement came at the grand audio launch of H. Vinoth's Jana Nayagan in Malaysia on Saturday, marking the film as his final appearance as an actor.

Last year, Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and revealed plans to contest in the Tamil Nadu state elections. Consequently, he has decided to step away from films following the release of Jana Nayagan.

He was heard saying, "For me, one thing matters. People come and stand in theatres for me. For that reason, I’m ready to stand for them for the next 30–33 years. For these Vijay fans, I’m stepping away from cinema."

The much-anticipated film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 9 January 2026, marking Vijay's final appearance as an actor before he focuses on his political career.