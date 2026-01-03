 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Starrer Finally Shows A Drop, Collects Single-Digit Amount ₹8.75 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Starrer Finally Shows A Drop, Collects Single-Digit Amount ₹8.75 Crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Starrer Finally Shows A Drop, Collects Single-Digit Amount ₹8.75 Crore

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has been unstoppable at the box office. But finally, on its fifth Friday, the film showed a drop and collected a single-digit number for the first time. It collected approximately Rs. 8.75 crore, taking the total to Rs. 747.75 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh has been unstoppable at the box office. It ruled the ticket windows for four weeks, and not even for one day the collection dropped to a single-digit number. But finally, on its fifth Friday, the film showed a drop and collected a single-digit amount for the first time.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected approximately Rs. 8.75 crore, on its 29th day, taking the total to Rs. 747.75 crore. Dhurandhar is already a blockbuster, and now, whatever it is collection is just adding to the amazing profits that the makers are going to get.

There are no major releases till 23rd January, 2026. So, Dhurandhar easily has a couple of more weeks to collect at the box office, and we won't be surprised if it surpasses the Rs. 800 crore mark as well.

Read Also
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Declared Tax-Free In Ladakh Amid Historic Box Office Run
article-image

Will Dhurandhar Beat RRR?

FPJ Shorts
Industry Hails New Export Credit Measures To Boost MSME Competitiveness
Industry Hails New Export Credit Measures To Boost MSME Competitiveness
Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists Killed In Intense Gunbattle During Bastar Anti-Maoist Operations
Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists Killed In Intense Gunbattle During Bastar Anti-Maoist Operations
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: State Election Commission Orders Probe Into 69 Unopposed Municipal Wins Amid Coercion Allegations
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: State Election Commission Orders Probe Into 69 Unopposed Municipal Wins Amid Coercion Allegations
BSE Marks 40 Years Of 'Technology-Driven & Investor-Centric' Sensex
BSE Marks 40 Years Of 'Technology-Driven & Investor-Centric' Sensex

SS Rajamouli's pan-India film collected Rs. 782.2 crore at the box office. We can expect that maybe in next few days, Dhurandhar will beat RRR.

Currently, the Ranveer Singh starrer is at the fifth spot in the highest-grossing Indian film list. But, it will easily reach the top 4. Later, it has to compete with films like KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

While Dhurandhar fever is still going on, now everyone is waiting for part 2 of the movie. Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on Eid this year. But, it won't be getting a solo release.

Read Also
'Akshay Kumar Saw How First Part Took Hit On TMMTMTTM': Bhooth Bangla To Get Postponed To Avoid...
article-image

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic

Dhurandhar 2 will be clashing at the box office with Toxic. The Yash starrer is a pan-India film, and it will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Interestingly, even the makers of Dhurandhar 2 have decided to release the film in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. So, it will be a pan-India film vs another pan-India movie.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Starrer Finally Shows A Drop, Collects...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Starrer Finally Shows A Drop, Collects...

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda Starrer Shows 50% Drop, Collects ₹3.50 Crore On...

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda Starrer Shows 50% Drop, Collects ₹3.50 Crore On...

Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Mandir In Mumbai: Says 'Ready To Take On 2026 With Bappa', Amidst...

Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Mandir In Mumbai: Says 'Ready To Take On 2026 With Bappa', Amidst...

'Jihadi Suvar Hai, Uski Film Mat Dekhna': BJP's Nand Kishor Gurjar Slams Shah Rukh Khan For Having...

'Jihadi Suvar Hai, Uski Film Mat Dekhna': BJP's Nand Kishor Gurjar Slams Shah Rukh Khan For Having...

'PR Stunt', 'Sweet Gesture': Kapil Sharma Replies To A Fan Asking For Passes To Attend His Show;...

'PR Stunt', 'Sweet Gesture': Kapil Sharma Replies To A Fan Asking For Passes To Attend His Show;...