'Akshay Kumar Saw How First Part Took Hit On TMMTMTTM': Bhooth Bangla To Get Postponed To Avoid Being Affected By Dhurandhar 2?

Akshay Kumar has reunited with Hera Pheri filmmaker Priyadarshan after 14 years for Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal. The film is currently scheduled for release on April 2, 2026; however, recent reports suggest the makers may postpone it, as Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 27, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla To Get Delayed Due To Dhurandhar 2?

A source close the film told Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay Kumar is aware that Dhurandhar 2 could rewrite history at the box office and doesn't want to arrive in the middle of what could be a historic moment of Indian Cinema."

The report added that Akshay, a 'smart businessman', noted how the first part of Dhurandhar was impacted by the Christmas release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan. He has also reportedly discussed the delay with Ekta Kapoor and is expected to announce a new release date soon.

Further, the report shared that Akshay is not someone who claims ownership of a release date just because he announced it first. Keeping the industry’s interest in mind, and after a detailed discussion with Aditya Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande regarding Dhurandhar 2, he reportedly decided to push the horror comedy back by a month or two.

An official announcement from Akshay Kumar is awaited.

The actor has previously collaborated with Priyadarshan on several films, including Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhaag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms along with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.