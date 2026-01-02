 'Akshay Kumar Saw How First Part Took Hit On TMMTMTTM': Bhooth Bangla To Get Postponed To Avoid Being Affected By Dhurandhar 2?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Akshay Kumar Saw How First Part Took Hit On TMMTMTTM': Bhooth Bangla To Get Postponed To Avoid Being Affected By Dhurandhar 2?

'Akshay Kumar Saw How First Part Took Hit On TMMTMTTM': Bhooth Bangla To Get Postponed To Avoid Being Affected By Dhurandhar 2?

Akshay Kumar has reunited with Priyadarshan after 14 years for Bhooth Bangla, starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal. Though slated for April 2, 2026, reports suggest a delay due to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 releasing on March 27. Akshay reportedly recalled how Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was impacted by Dhurandhar and decided to push the horror comedy by a month or two.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh |

Akshay Kumar has reunited with Hera Pheri filmmaker Priyadarshan after 14 years for Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal. The film is currently scheduled for release on April 2, 2026; however, recent reports suggest the makers may postpone it, as Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 27, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla To Get Delayed Due To Dhurandhar 2?

A source close the film told Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay Kumar is aware that Dhurandhar 2 could rewrite history at the box office and doesn't want to arrive in the middle of what could be a historic moment of Indian Cinema."

The report added that Akshay, a 'smart businessman', noted how the first part of Dhurandhar was impacted by the Christmas release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan. He has also reportedly discussed the delay with Ekta Kapoor and is expected to announce a new release date soon.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy
Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy
KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins
KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins
Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From The Police Station
Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From The Police Station
Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110 Candidates In Fray
Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110 Candidates In Fray
Read Also
'Kabhi Ghamand Nahi...': Akshay Kumar REACTS To Tees Maar Khan Meme After Fan Credits Him For...
article-image

Further, the report shared that Akshay is not someone who claims ownership of a release date just because he announced it first. Keeping the industry’s interest in mind, and after a detailed discussion with Aditya Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande regarding Dhurandhar 2, he reportedly decided to push the horror comedy back by a month or two.

Read Also
New Version Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Releases Today, 'Baloch' Word Removed After Govt's Urgent...
article-image

An official announcement from Akshay Kumar is awaited.

The actor has previously collaborated with Priyadarshan on several films, including Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhaag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms along with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From...

Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From...

'Mera Dimaag Thoda Hila Hua Hai...': Emotional Sunny Deol Talks About Late Father Dharmendra At...

'Mera Dimaag Thoda Hila Hua Hai...': Emotional Sunny Deol Talks About Late Father Dharmendra At...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 2: Abhira Turns Santa As She Celebrates Christmas...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 2: Abhira Turns Santa As She Celebrates Christmas...

'Akshay Kumar Saw How First Part Took Hit On TMMTMTTM': Bhooth Bangla To Get Postponed To Avoid...

'Akshay Kumar Saw How First Part Took Hit On TMMTMTTM': Bhooth Bangla To Get Postponed To Avoid...

'Varun Dhawan Is A Misfit': Netizens REACT To Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge, Say Sunny Deol's Screen...

'Varun Dhawan Is A Misfit': Netizens REACT To Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge, Say Sunny Deol's Screen...