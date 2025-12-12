 'Kabhi Ghamand Nahi...': Akshay Kumar REACTS To Tees Maar Khan Meme After Fan Credits Him For Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Performance
Akshay Kumar reacted to a viral meme crediting him for Akshaye Khanna's performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. After an old Tees Maar Khan scene of Akshay's character 'discovering' Akshaye in the film resurfaced, fans shared the clip, with one joking, "Thank you director saab..." Responding on Friday, Akshay wrote, "Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai… kabhi ghamand nahi kiya."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image

Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar is being widely praised by netizens and celebrities for its intensity and depth. Amid the appreciation, several fans have amusingly credited Akshay Kumar for Akshaye's success after a meme from their 2010 film Tees Maar Khan resurfaced.

Akshay Kumar & Akshaye Khanna's Scene From Tees Maar Khan Goes Viral

In the film, Akshay's character, a thief posing as a director, convinces Akshaye, who plays superstar Aatish Kapoor, to work with him. Following Dhurandhar's success, fans have been sharing the scene and thanking Akshay for 'discovering' Akshaye, a meme that soon caught Akshay's attention and prompted his reaction.

Sharing a scene from Tees Maar Khan, a fan wrote, "Thank you director saab, for giving the nation such an amazing actor..." In response, Akshay Kumar said, "Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai…kabhi ghamand nahi kiya."

Check it out:

Akshay Kumar's Dhurandhar Review

On Wednesday, December 10, Akshay took to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it. @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves."

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Dhurandhar OTT Release

Dhurandhar is set to premiere on Netflix, though an official announcement regarding its OTT release hasn't been made yet. Typically, films arrive on streaming platforms 45 to 60 days after their theatrical run.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Netflix has secured the rights for a whopping Rs 130 crore, covering both parts of the film, around Rs 65 crore per part, making it one of the biggest streaming deals of the year.

