Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From The Police Station

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Today’s episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama and Rajni calling out the media for spreading false news about Ishani and Jaspreet. Rajni urges the reporters not to create narratives without knowing the full truth. She defends Ishani and Jaspreet, stating that if the people in the chawl were not respectable, she would never have married her son there.

Anupama and Rajni then head to the police station to bring Ishani and Jaspreet back. Upon reaching the station, Ishani breaks down and pleads with Anupama to trust her, insisting that she is not characterless. Anupama reassures her, saying she has complete faith in her.

Meanwhile, Anupama is seen consoling the other girls, asking them not to worry and advising them to always choose the right path instead of the easy one. At the same time, Rajni calls the commissioner and urges him to ensure that the investigation is carried out fairly.

Cut to the Poddar house, where Gautam informs the family that the NOC for the chawl redevelopment has been signed. Parag then asks Gautam not to reveal that Anupama is living in the same chawl.

Mahi arrives and informs everyone that Ishani has been arrested on charges of prostitution. Hearing this, Parag worries about whether the controversy will affect his project.

Elsewhere, Paritosh blames Anupama for Ishani’s arrest and decides to go to Mumbai to bring her back. However, Kinjal steps in and defends her mother-in-law.

Later, Rahi and Prerna are seen talking. Prerna asks Rahi not to worry but also warns her not to blindly trust her mother, Rajni.

As Rajni and Anupama bring Ishani and Jaspreet back from prison, Rajni informs Anupama that Varun and Bharti have already gotten married. This news leaves Anupama heartbroken, while Ishani apologizes to everyone.

After the wedding, Rahi and Prem overhear Prerna telling her brother Varun that there might be a hidden agenda behind the marriage. Prem, however, asks Rahi not to jump to conclusions.

When Anupama returns to the chawl with Ishani and Jaspreet, the media surrounds them, repeatedly questioning them about their clients and others allegedly involved. As Anupama asks Ishani to respond, the people of the chawl also turn against them, blaming Ishani and demanding that they leave. Rajni feels secretly pleased as she watches everyone turn against Anupama.

The episode ends on a shocking note when a woman throws her sandal at Ishani. The promo shows Anupama confronting the chawl residents for blaming and shaming a woman.