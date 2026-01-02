 'Mera Dimaag Thoda Hila Hua Hai...': Emotional Sunny Deol Talks About Late Father Dharmendra At Border 2 Event In Jaisalmer- VIDEO
Sunny Deol, who will next be seen in Border 2, attended the launch of Ghar Kab Aaoge song in Jaisalmer. He emotionally recalled how his late father Dharmendra inspired him, saying, "Maine Border isliye ki thi kyunki jab maine apne papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi, woh mujhe bahut pyaari lagi." He added, "Mera dimaag hila hua hai..." visibly overwhelmed.

article-image

Actor Sunny Deol, who will next be seen in Border 2, the sequel to his iconic film, attended the grand launch of Ghar Kab Aaoge, a remake of Sandese Aate Hai from the 1997 film Border, in Jaisalmer. During the event, the actor made an emotional revelation about how his late father Dharmendra inspired him, sharing a childhood memory of his father’s 1964 war classic Haqeeqat, which ultimately paved the way for the original Border.

Sunny Deol Says Dharmendra's Haqeeqat Inspired Him To Do Border

At the event, Sunny was heard saying, Maine Border ki thi kyunki jab maine apne papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, woh mujhe bahut pyaari lagi thi. Tab main bahut chhota tha. Jab main actor bana, tab maine tay kiya ki main bhi papa jaise ek film karunga. JP Dutta saab ke saath maine baat ki, aur hum dono ne decide kiya ki hum iss subject par ek film banayenge, jo bohot hi pyaara hai aur aap sab ke dilon mein basa hua hai."

Check out the video:

article-image

'Mera Dimaag Hila Hua Hai'

Further, Sunny added, "Main zyada kuch nhi bol paaunga, mera dimaag hila hua hai..." visibly overwhelmed as he spoke about his late father Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025.

The actor got emotional at the event, especially with Dharmendra's final film, Ikkis, currently running in theatres, making the moment even more personal for him.

Sunny Deol On Impact That Border Had On Youth

Deol also shared how Border inspired countless youngsters to join the Indian Army, adding that wherever he goes, many soldiers tell him they decided to join the army after watching his film.

Border 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

