Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 2: Abhira Turns Santa As She Celebrates Christmas With The Family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 2: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhira and Maira spending some happy moments together. After receiving a message from Armaan, Abhira goes to his office to deliver a file. She questions why he took up Meher’s case after just one meeting. Armaan explains that he decided to take the case after seeing Meher’s condition and realizing that she had been falsely framed despite being innocent.

Abhira then invites Armaan to join the Christmas celebrations, but he declines, saying that he needs to focus on his work. When the Poddar family tries to call them, both Abhira and Armaan ignore the calls, leaving Maira worried about whether her parents will attend the celebration.

Soon, Abhira returns home dressed as Santa Claus and celebrates Christmas with the entire family, distributing gifts to everyone. Later, she asks if Krish has left the house, claiming she has no idea about his whereabouts. Sanjay tells Tanya not to worry about Krish, stating that he does not care about the family anymore.

Meanwhile, Krish is seen drinking with his friends, showing no remorse for selling the firm. The people he is drinking with are the same ones who had earlier teased Abhira. To buy more alcohol, Krish even sells his watch. He then places a bet of ₹50 lakh, claiming that his brother Armaan will lose the case. In return, the men ask Krish to arrange a meeting with his bhabhi, Abhira, if Armaan loses. Unaware of their true intentions, Krish agrees.

Later in the episode, Abhira gifts Dadi Sa a keychain, saying that it will soon hold the keys to the firm. While celebrating Christmas, she misses Armaan and decides to visit his office to make him eat cake and sandwiches. However, seeing him deeply engrossed in work, she quietly returns home. Soon after, Abhira receives a message about the final hearing of one of her cases.

Armaan later thanks Abhira for supporting him but asks her not to take up any more cases and instead focus on the family. The promo shows Armaan thanking Abhira after winning the case. However, Abhira is left worried when she learns that Armaan has made a mistake. What is this mistake? Stay tuned to find out in the upcoming episode.