Subhash Ghai Prays For Salim Khan's Speedy Recovery: 'Woh Mere Bhai Ki Tarah Hai 30-40 Saal Se...'

Subhash Ghai On Salim Khan |

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who was hospitalised on Tuesday morning, February 17, underwent a medical procedure earlier today at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. The 90-year-old has been shifted to the ICU after the procedure, remains on a ventilator, and will be taken off it once his health improves. He is currently reported to be 'fine and stable.'

Subhash Ghai Prays For Salim Khan's Recovery

Acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed concern over Salim's health and offered prayers for his speedy recovery. Speaking to ANI, he was heard saying, Salim sahib mere bhai ki tarah hai aaj se nahi 30-40 saal se. Salman toh baad mein aaya jisne meri picture mein kaam kiya. Sabse pehle Salim sahib the jinki mai nahi puri industry izzat karti hai aur unke liye prathna karti hai ki unki sehat achi rahe aur dirghayi ho kyunki vo bahut hi ache insaan hai."

(Salim is like a brother to me. Not since today, but for the last 30-40 years. Salman came later, who worked on my film. First of all, it was Salim sir. Not just me, the whole industry respects him. And I pray for his good health and longevity. Because he is a very good person)

Several family members visited the screenwriter at the hospital, including Salman Khan, Salim Khan’s wife Salma Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shhura Khan, and daughters Alvira and Arpita. Legendary actress Helen was also among the visitors.

Arbaaz’s son Arhaan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan were spotted at the hospital, while veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar visited his longtime friend and former creative partner on Wednesday.

What Did Doctors Say About Salim Khan?

Speaking to the media outside the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating Salim, shared that his blood pressure levels were 'high' when he was admitted to the hospital and was also experiencing some 'jerks.'

The doctor further said, "We needed to carry out investigations, and today we performed a minor procedure. The procedure performed was a DCA by a neurosurgeon and been accomplished successfully. He is fine and stable and has been shifted to the ICU. By tomorrow, he will be taken off the ventilator. He is doing quite well. Age is a factor, we understand."

"Woh aaye toh fully conscious aur fit lag rahe the. Thoda sa brain haemorrhage hua tha, jise humne tackle kar diya. Uske liye kisi surgery ki zarurat nahi hai."



In the late 1960s, Salim Khan partnered with Javed Akhtar to form Salim-Javed, one of the most influential screenwriting teams in Indian cinema.