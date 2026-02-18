 Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Visits Salim Khan At Mumbai Hospital After He Was Put On Ventilator Following Procedure - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Visits Salim Khan At Mumbai Hospital After He Was Put On Ventilator Following Procedure - VIDEO

Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Visits Salim Khan At Mumbai Hospital After He Was Put On Ventilator Following Procedure - VIDEO

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is on a ventilator after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage on Tuesday. He underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. After the procedure, Salman's ex‑girlfriend, actress Sangeeta Bijlani, was spotted visiting him, arriving in a black car, dressed in a white shirt and denim jeans.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Sangeeta Bijlani Visits Salim Khan At Hospital | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, is on a ventilator after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage on Tuesday. He underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure on Wednesday, February 18, at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he had been admitted to the ICU earlier that morning following an emergency rush by his family doctor.

Sangeeta Bijlani Visits Salim Khan At Hospital

After the procedure, Salman's ex‑girlfriend, actress Sangeeta Bijlani, was seen visiting Salim at the hospital. She arrived in a black car, dressed casually in a white shirt and blue denim jeans, wearing black sunglasses, with her hair flowing freely, as she made her way toward the hospital entrance.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Visits Salim Khan At Mumbai Hospital After He Was Put On Ventilator Following Procedure - VIDEO
Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Visits Salim Khan At Mumbai Hospital After He Was Put On Ventilator Following Procedure - VIDEO
Discussed India’s AI Progress, Google’s Role In Supporting Talent: PM Modi After Meeting Sundar Pichai
Discussed India’s AI Progress, Google’s Role In Supporting Talent: PM Modi After Meeting Sundar Pichai
Over 50% Of India’s AI jobs In Bengaluru, Delhi‑NCR
Over 50% Of India’s AI jobs In Bengaluru, Delhi‑NCR
Locker Owners In PNB’s Delhi Branch Report Missing Jewellery; Police Start Investigation
Locker Owners In PNB’s Delhi Branch Report Missing Jewellery; Police Start Investigation
Read Also
Salim Khan Hospitalised: Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Pens A Heartfelt Note For Writer, 'I...
article-image

What Did Doctors Say About Salim Khan?

Speaking to the media outside the hospital on Wednesday afternoon,  Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating Salim, shared that his blood pressure levels were 'high' when he was admitted to the hospital and was also experiencing some 'jerks.'

The doctor further said, "We needed to carry out investigations, and today we performed a minor procedure. The procedure performed was a DCA by a neurosurgeon and been accomplished successfully. He is fine and stable and has been shifted to the ICU. By tomorrow, he will be taken off the ventilator. He is doing quite well. Age is a factor, we understand."

"Woh aaye toh fully conscious aur fit lag rahe the. Thoda sa brain haemorrhage hua tha, jise humne tackle kar diya. Uske liye kisi surgery ki zarurat nahi hai."

Read Also
Salman Khan Puts Work On Hold After Salim Khan's Hospitalisation In Mumbai Due to Blood Clot: Report
article-image

About Sangeet Bijlani, Salman Khan Relationship

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani began dating in the late 1980s, marking one of Salman's longest relationships. The couple had even planned to marry but later called it off.

Sangeeta went on to marry cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996, divorcing him in 2019. She continues to maintain cordial ties with Salman and often attends events and parties hosted by him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Visits Salim Khan At Mumbai Hospital After He Was Put...
Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Visits Salim Khan At Mumbai Hospital After He Was Put...
Vivek Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar To Team Up For Film On Operation Sindoor: Report
Vivek Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar To Team Up For Film On Operation Sindoor: Report
Splitsvilla 16's Himanshu Arora Calls Out Akanksha Choudhary After She Cringes At His Shirtless...
Splitsvilla 16's Himanshu Arora Calls Out Akanksha Choudhary After She Cringes At His Shirtless...
The 50 Grand Finale Set For February 19? 20 Finalists Revealed Ahead Of The Ultimate Face-Off
The 50 Grand Finale Set For February 19? 20 Finalists Revealed Ahead Of The Ultimate Face-Off
'Unki Journey Bahot Kamaal Ki Rahi Hai...': Siddhant Chaturvedi Manifests To Star In Yuvraj Singh's...
'Unki Journey Bahot Kamaal Ki Rahi Hai...': Siddhant Chaturvedi Manifests To Star In Yuvraj Singh's...