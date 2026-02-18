Salim Khan Hospitalised: Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Pens A Heartfelt Note For Writer, 'I Was Treated Like A Daughter'

Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Pens A Heartfelt Note For Salim Khan | Instagram

Salman Khan's father and writer, Salim Khan, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. Salman and other family members rushed to the hospital to meet the writer. The Battle of Galwan actor's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, shared a heartfelt note for Salim Khan, and wished him a speedy recovery.

The former actress wrote, "Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalized made my heart sink. To the world, he is a legendary writer who helped shape icons like Amitabh Bachchan and co-created masterpieces like Sholay. To me, he was a father figure. Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated."

She further wrote, "He taught me that God is bigger than doctrine, and that storytelling must always carry truth beneath the drama. His brilliance built cinematic history. His humanity built people. Praying for his strength and recovery. He means more to me than words can say."

Salim Khan On Ventilator

According to reports, Salim Khan has been put on a ventilator. On Wednesday, at 11 am, the hospital will be sharing an official statement about the writer's health.

The news of Salim Khan being admitted to the hospital was first shared by the paparazzo page Viral Bhayani. Later, Salman was spotted at the hospital, and the actor looked worried. After Salman, other family members like Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Ayaan Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, and others also visited the hospital.

Salman's close friend and actor Sanjay Dutt was also spotted at the hospital. Fans of the writer are praying for his speedy recovery.

Along with Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan wrote superhit films like Don, Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, Trishul, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Seeta Aur Geeta, and others. In 2024, a documentary on them titled Angry Young Men based on Salim-Javed, was released on Amazon Prime Video.