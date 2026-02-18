VIDEO: 'National Crush' Perfume To 'Rowdy' T-Shirt, Know What's Inside Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Invite Box

Wedding rumours surrounding actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have taken over social media, and now it’s their invitation hamper has caught everyone’s attention. Reports suggest the couple is set to tie the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, though neither actor has officially confirmed the news.

What has sparked major buzz is a viral wedding invite box that is anything but ordinary. Designed as a premium gift hamper, the box reportedly features a specially curated 'National Crush' perfume - a playful reference to Rashmika’s popular nickname. According to a video shared by Gulte, alongside the fragrance, the hamper includes hand cream and foot cream, giving it the feel of a luxury beauty kit.

Adding a personalised touch, the invite box also contains a stylish 'Rowdy' brand T-shirt, linked to Vijay’s fashion label. A premium box of cashews completes the hamper.

According to a report by India Today, the wedding celebrations are expected to begin on February 24 and conclude with the ceremony on February 26. A source was quoted as saying, "It’s a very small guest list. No phones will be allowed. Even the team capturing the wedding has signed NDAs (Non-disclosure agreement)."

The ceremony is said to be strictly private, with no actors or industry colleagues invited. The guest list reportedly includes only immediate family members and a few close friends. The couple has also followed traditional customs, hosting separate pre-wedding rituals - one organised by Rashmika’s maternal family and another by Vijay’s family.

Reports further claim that Vijay and Rashmika have written handwritten notes to close friends, requesting only blessings and no gifts. The couple is also said to be planning a month-long break after the wedding.

A reception is reportedly scheduled for March 4 at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, though the viral invitation card remains unverified.

The duo, who reportedly got engaged in October 2025 at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence, have remained tight-lipped about their relationship over the years.