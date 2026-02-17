Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur Wedding: Strict No-Phone Rule, No Actors On Guest List

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda |

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26. Despite the growing buzz, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has officially confirmed the wedding. Over the years, the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, choosing to focus on their professional commitments and neither confirming nor denying dating rumours.

Strict No-Phone Rule At Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding

According to a report by India Today, the wedding will be an extremely private affair, with festivities commencing on February 24 and culminating in the ceremony on February 26. A source was quoted as saying, "It’s a very small guest list. No phones will be allowed. Even the team capturing the wedding has signed NDAs (Non-disclosure agreement).

No Actors On Guest List

In a departure from typical celebrity weddings, reportedly no actors or industry colleagues have been invited. The guest list is reportedly restricted to immediate family members and a select few extremely close friends.

Rashmika and Vijay have also chosen a traditional and thoughtful approach in the lead-up to their wedding, with two pre-wedding rituals already taking place separately, one hosted by Rashmika's maternal relatives at her home and another organised by Vijay’s family, marking the union in accordance with their respective familial traditions.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Take A Month Off After Wedding

Vijay and Rashmika have also reportedly penned handwritten notes to close friends, seeking only their blessings and requesting no gifts.

The report further stated that the couple plans to take a month off after the wedding.

Recently, a wedding invitation allegedly belonging to Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media, claiming that the couple will tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in a 'small and intimate ceremony,' followed by a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.

The reception is reportedly scheduled to take place at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, from 7:00 pm onwards.

As of now, the viral wedding card remains unverified, leaving fans uncertain about the authenticity of the details mentioned.

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in October 2025 at Vijay's Hyderabad residence, however, they have not yet shared photos from their intimate engagement ceremony.

Rashmika was first engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in July 2017, though their engagement was later called off in September 2018.