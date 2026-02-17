 Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Astrologer Predicts Actor Will Get Success After Love Marriage
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to get married this month. An astrologer has predicted that after his love marriage, Vijay will achieve success in films. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda | Instagram

South actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to get married this month. On Monday, even a wedding invite had gone viral claiming that an intimate marriage ceremony will take place on February 26, and a reception is organised on March 4. When it comes to movies, Vijay's last few films like Kingdom, The Family Star, Liger, and others had failed to make a mark at the box office.

An astrologer named Prashanth Kini has predicted that after his love marriage, Vijay will get success in films. He tweeted, "Vijay Devarakonda will get success after love marriage (sic)."

In January, the same astrologer had predicted that the actor would get success either after his love marriage or his breakup. But now, as Vijay and Rashmika are getting married, Kini tweeted about him getting success after marriage.

article-image

Vijay Deverakonda Upcoming Movies

Vijay currently has two films lined up Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali. The latter also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

article-image

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Card

Meanwhile, the wedding invite which went viral was reportedly sent by Vijay's team to the media. The invite read, "I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter-celebrating and creating memories around our union- it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika getting married on March 4th. Wedding Card Here.
by u/RehanMad in BollyBlindsNGossip

It further read, "We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards Taj Krishna Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself)."

