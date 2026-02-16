Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Card Leaked; Intimate Marriage Ceremony On February 26, Reception On March 4?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to get married soon. The reports of their wedding was confirmed by Vijay's team a few months ago. However, their fans have been waiting to know when the couple is getting married. Now, a wedding card has gone viral on social media claiming to the wedding invitation for Vijay and Rashmika's wedding.

The card reads that the couple will get married in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 26, and the wedding reception will take place on March 4 in Hyderabad. Check out the post below...