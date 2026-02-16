 Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Card Leaked; Intimate Marriage Ceremony On February 26, Reception On March 4?
There are reports that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are tying the knot this month. Now, on social media, an invite is going viral, claiming to be Rashmika and Vijay's wedding card. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
article-image

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to get married soon. The reports of their wedding was confirmed by Vijay's team a few months ago. However, their fans have been waiting to know when the couple is getting married. Now, a wedding card has gone viral on social media claiming to the wedding invitation for Vijay and Rashmika's wedding.

The card reads that the couple will get married in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 26, and the wedding reception will take place on March 4 in Hyderabad. Check out the post below...

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika getting married on March 4th. Wedding Card Here.
by u/RehanMad in BollyBlindsNGossip

