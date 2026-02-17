 'Making False Allegations...': Ameesha Patel Reacts After Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Her
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Making False Allegations...': Ameesha Patel Reacts After Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Her

'Making False Allegations...': Ameesha Patel Reacts After Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Her

Actress Ameesha Patel took to X (Twitter) to share a statement about the reports of Moradabad court issuing a non-bailable warrant against her in a case linked to an alleged breach of contract in 2017. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Ameesha Patel Reacts To Non-Bailable Warrant Against |

On Monday, it was reported that the Moradabad Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against actress Ameesha Patel in a case linked to an alleged breach of contract in 2017. Later, Patel took to Instagram to share a statement about it, which read, "Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is a v v old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount."

The statement further read, "Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts (sic)."

Read Also
'He Has Blown The Nation': Ameesha Patel Praises Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar, Calls Him 'Ego Less'...
article-image

Ameesha Patel Case

The case was filed by event organiser Pawan Verma, alleging that the Gadar actress was supposed to perform at a wedding in November 2017 for which she had taken an advance payment of Rs. 14.50 lakh and even her stay and meals were also organised. However, she didn't attend the wedding, and later refunded Rs. 10 lakh. But, a cheque of Rs 4.50 lakh bounced.

FPJ Shorts
5 Indian Gaming Startups To Showcase AI Innovations At India AI Impact Summit 2026
5 Indian Gaming Startups To Showcase AI Innovations At India AI Impact Summit 2026
'No Longer Submissive': Muhammad Yunus Defends Bengladesh's Foreign Policy In Farewell Address
'No Longer Submissive': Muhammad Yunus Defends Bengladesh's Foreign Policy In Farewell Address
Shocking Betrayal Or Master Plan? Masked Attacker Lays Out Logan Paul In Brutal Curb Stomp Attack On WWE Raw; Video
Shocking Betrayal Or Master Plan? Masked Attacker Lays Out Logan Paul In Brutal Curb Stomp Attack On WWE Raw; Video
Mumbai Crime: Mother Booked For Forcing 6-Year-Old To Beg At Wilson College Signal
Mumbai Crime: Mother Booked For Forcing 6-Year-Old To Beg At Wilson College Signal

Later, Verma decided to take the legal route and moved to court.

Read Also
Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Ameesha Patel In 2017 Event Payment Case
article-image

Ameesha Patel Movies

Ameesha, who ruled the silver screens in the early 2000s, made a strong comeback with the blockbuster Gadar 2. However, after the Sunny Deol starrer, we saw her in a movie titled Tauba Tera Jalwa, which became a disaster at the box office.

Currently, Ameesha has no film which is officially announced. We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Making False Allegations...': Ameesha Patel Reacts After Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable...
'Making False Allegations...': Ameesha Patel Reacts After Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable...
SZA Performs At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Celebration In India, Grammy-Winning Singer Goes Desi In...
SZA Performs At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Celebration In India, Grammy-Winning Singer Goes Desi In...
O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4: Both Movies Show A Drop; Collect ₹4.75 Crore &...
O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4: Both Movies Show A Drop; Collect ₹4.75 Crore &...
The Godfather Actor Robert Duvall Passes Away At 95; Hollywood Celebrities Adam Sandler, Michael...
The Godfather Actor Robert Duvall Passes Away At 95; Hollywood Celebrities Adam Sandler, Michael...
Happy Birthday Sivakarthikeyan: From Doctor To Madharaasi, Here's The List Of The Interesting Movies...
Happy Birthday Sivakarthikeyan: From Doctor To Madharaasi, Here's The List Of The Interesting Movies...