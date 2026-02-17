'Making False Allegations...': Ameesha Patel Reacts After Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Her

Ameesha Patel Reacts To Non-Bailable Warrant Against |

On Monday, it was reported that the Moradabad Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against actress Ameesha Patel in a case linked to an alleged breach of contract in 2017. Later, Patel took to Instagram to share a statement about it, which read, "Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is a v v old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount."

The statement further read, "Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts (sic)."

Ameesha Patel Case

The case was filed by event organiser Pawan Verma, alleging that the Gadar actress was supposed to perform at a wedding in November 2017 for which she had taken an advance payment of Rs. 14.50 lakh and even her stay and meals were also organised. However, she didn't attend the wedding, and later refunded Rs. 10 lakh. But, a cheque of Rs 4.50 lakh bounced.

Later, Verma decided to take the legal route and moved to court.

Read Also Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Ameesha Patel In 2017 Event Payment Case

Ameesha Patel Movies

Ameesha, who ruled the silver screens in the early 2000s, made a strong comeback with the blockbuster Gadar 2. However, after the Sunny Deol starrer, we saw her in a movie titled Tauba Tera Jalwa, which became a disaster at the box office.

Currently, Ameesha has no film which is officially announced. We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens.