'He Has Blown The Nation': Ameesha Patel Praises Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar, Calls Him 'Ego Less' In Throwback Photo

Ameesha Patel penned a heartfelt post for Akshaye Khanna following his powerful performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres on December 5. The actress also shared a throwback photo on her social media from their 2002 film Humraaz promotions in Paris, where they were dining with her cousins.

Ameesha Patel Praises Akshaye Khanna

On Tuesday, December 9, Ameesha took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Greatness then n even greater now!! That's AKSHAY KHANNA ( Akshu as I fondly call him )!! Yet most unassuming n ego less!! Throwback in London during Humraaz promotions with at dinner along with my cousins from Paris!!! I don’t even think Akshu realises he has blown the nation with his performances this year!! That’s Akshu!! Humble n unaffected"

About Dhurandhar

Inspired by real-life events and the crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, Dhurandhar draws from true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.

The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar is creating waves at the box office, earning Rs 130.80 crore net in India within its first four days. The film collected Rs 28.60 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 33.10 crore and Rs 44.80 crore over the weekend, despite minimal promotions.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.