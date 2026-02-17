'My Partner Might Feel Bad...': Elvish Yadav Reveals How His Girlfriend Reacts When He's Linked With Other Women- EXCLUSIVE

Elvish Yadav |

Influencer Elvish Yadav describes himself as someone who dates with the intention to marry, making him dedicated and loyal in relationships. But how does his partner react when he is repeatedly linked to co-stars? Responding to media reports, Elvish admits it can sometimes be challenging for his partner to understand. In a candid chat with Free Press Journal, the YouTuber said, "My partner might feel bad at times..."

Elvish was recently linked upp with co-host of engaged Season 2, Jiya Shankar, after thye posted the promotional engagement post. Well, it's not the first time he has been linked to someone. When asked whether these liink-up rumours affect him, Elvish said, "I know within myself that I am right and that I am not involved with anyone, so what difference does it make?" He then addressed that his partner might not feel the same and get affected with these link-up rumours.

Talking about his partner’s reactions, Elvish said, "My partner might feel bad at times seeing things online and think, ‘What is this? Why is this happening?’" However, he believes that a partner should be understanding. He adds that his partner needs to recognize that it’s part of his work, and not everything circulating on social media is true.

"There is a huge difference between social media and real life. People make up all kinds of things. I don’t even know how many people my name has been linked with. If I shoot a song with someone, they link my name with her. If I do a promotional shoot with someone, they link my name with her," said Elvish.

Jiya also acknowledged that their names are often linked with co-stars. However, they are not personally affected by it, as it happens frequently and they have grown accustomed to it in the industry. She admits, though, that their partners or families might not feel the same and could be hurt. She added that her main concern arises when the media drags their partners’ names into the reports.